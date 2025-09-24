5 tricks to master Racket Rivals

Racket Rivals is adding fresh excitement to the sports genre on Roblox, with its mix of squash, badminton, volleyball, and tennis. Using anime-inspired powers, abilities, and movements, players can unleash powerful shots. To ace the arena, they must place their shots to outsmart opponents.

This guide provides five important tricks to master Racket Rivals.

5 tricks to help you master Racket Rivals

1) Awakenings

Captain Salute Awakening (Image via Roblox)

Awakenings are powerful abilities that can change the outcome of a match. You can choose from five options, each summoning unique effects on the court. To use your awakening effectively, focus on timing, shot direction, and coordination to gain the upper hand.

Rerolling lets you swap your current awakening for a chance at a stronger or more suitable ability. To reroll, you must search and interact with the floating NPC in the lobby to use Spins or Lucky Spins. Here are all of the awakenings and how to master them:

Ground Slam (Three Star): Timing its use after a smash allows you to pick a point.

Timing its use after a smash allows you to pick a point. Captain Salute (Three Star): This benefits you best when used in a 2v2 or 3v3 scenario. Coordinating with your teammates can win you points.

This benefits you best when used in a 2v2 or 3v3 scenario. Coordinating with your teammates can win you points. Curve Shot (Four Star): Direct your shots away from the opponent so that the curve makes it impossible for them to reach.

Direct your shots away from the opponent so that the curve makes it impossible for them to reach. Aimbot (Four Star): This awakening uses the game's AI and lets you master hitting the shuttles.

This awakening uses the game's AI and lets you master hitting the shuttles. Wall Portals (Five Star): The skill of placing your shots in the right direction will surprise your opponents.

2) Spirits

Spirits and their abilities (Image via Roblox)

Spirits fight alongside you during matches. You can use their special abilities, which can be activated anywhere on the court – you can upgrade them to boost their strength. Each ability has a cooldown period before it can be used again. Here are all the spirits and ways to master them:

Gomu (Three Star, Freeze): Shuttles freeze midair and can buy you time to deliver impossible shots.

Shuttles freeze midair and can buy you time to deliver impossible shots. Senshu (Three Star, Defensive Bomb): An AOE zone will repel incoming shots and cover the rest of the area.

An AOE zone will repel incoming shots and cover the rest of the area. Gojin (Three Star, Void Run): Place your shots strategically, as you will be invisible to your opponents for a short time.

Place your shots strategically, as you will be invisible to your opponents for a short time. Hinari (Four Star, Overheat): The shuttle is set on fire, disabling the opponent from replying, but only when their abilities are on cooldown.

The shuttle is set on fire, disabling the opponent from replying, but only when their abilities are on cooldown. Kyoki (Four Star, Blindfold): Send a smoke screen on the opponents' court and go for empty pockets during the effect.

Send a smoke screen on the opponents' court and go for empty pockets during the effect. Gazo (Five Star, Time Control): Works similarly to freeze and buys you time to take shots.

3) Play smart shots

Direct your shot (Image via Roblox)

Planning your shots lets you aim for open spaces in the court and collect points. Here are some tricks to help you do so:

Shot direction: Always play your shots on the empty side of the arena or smash them near the nets. You can also change directions at the last second to confuse your opponent.

Always play your shots on the empty side of the arena or smash them near the nets. You can also change directions at the last second to confuse your opponent. Volleyball Mechanics: Like volleyball, players can shoot the shuttle multiple times before sending it to the other side. Changing the direction midair can earn you points.

Like volleyball, players can shoot the shuttle multiple times before sending it to the other side. Changing the direction midair can earn you points. Power adjustment: Not all shots should be hit with max power – combine them with jumps and direction.

4) Understand the court and controls

Dividing the Court (Image via Roblox)

The arena you're competing in plays a major role in molding your game. The walls, net, and court layout can help you score unpredictable points by following these tricks:

Squash Mechanics: The walls on the court bounce back the shuttle, allowing you to produce trick shots.

The walls on the court bounce back the shuttle, allowing you to produce trick shots. Dividing the court: Hold the center when playing solo, but in 2v2 or 3v3 matches, divide the court and allocate it to your teammates. This helps you cover the court and send unpredictable shots.

Hold the center when playing solo, but in 2v2 or 3v3 matches, divide the court and allocate it to your teammates. This helps you cover the court and send unpredictable shots. Dashing: Instead of dashing on the ground, do so midair. It is faster and covers more distance.

5) Rackets

Racket stats (Image via Roblox)

Rackets are your best friends in the game. Since each one has different stats, they enhance your performance. In the lobby, you can upgrade your rackets and increase the desired stat points. In matches, use a racket with better aim, power, or speed to enhance your gameplay.

FAQs for tricks in Racket Rivals

What are spirits in the game?

Spirits are companions that provide special abilities during matches. They can be upgraded to improve your effects. However, each use has a cooldown period.

Can I play solo in Racket Rivals?

Yes, you can play solo, duo, or trio matches, depending on the mode you choose.

How do I improve my gameplay?

Focus on timing your shots, aiming for open areas of the court, and making use of walls or arena features to score unexpected points.

