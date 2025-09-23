Racket Rivals Awakenings guide

Awakenings are the special abilities that can shift the outcome of a match in Racket Rivals. In this Roblox game, players choose from five options, each entailing different powers. Each time an ability is used, a short cutscene plays before the effect begins. Hitting the shuttle fills the ability bar, and once full, you can activate an awakening.

This guide explains each awakening and how it works, so you can decide which one fits your playstyle.

Awakenings in Racket Rivals

Awakening Captain Salute (Image via Roblox)

A total of five awakenings are currently present in the game. Players can equip one or unlock up to two slots by paying Robux. You can roll them for different powers using spins or lucky spins. To understand better, here are all of them in increasing rarity:

Ground Slam (Three Star)

Ground Slam allows you to summon rocks on the opponent's side, pushing them away. Their movement speed is also nerfed, providing you with a chance to score. Consider these points before selecting:

You can hinder opponents' speed for some time using this ability, so spamming won't work every time.

Plan and activate whenever going for a smash to push your enemies away and score.

Captain Salute (Three Star)

Using this ability, you would lodge a flag on your side of the court, buffing your and your team's movement speed. This speed boost remains active until the ability effect ends. Consider these points before selecting:

You can buff all your team members, and the opponents get no effect.

Using it in a 2v2 or 3v3 would grant greater benefits to your team.

Captain Salute cut scene (Image via Roblox)

Curve Shot (Four Star)

Once you enable this awakening, your shots start to swing. Every time you hit the shuttle towards the opponent, it gets curved, perplexing them about the landing location. You can hit as many shots as desired until the effect ends. Consider these points before selecting:

As used repeatedly, opponents can predict its landing spot.

In a 2v2 or 3v3, using this awakening becomes hard since players are spread on the field.

Aim your shots to capitalize on this awakening.

Aimbot (Four Star)

This awakening uses game AI to send your shots to the empty side of the opponents' court. Using this, you need not aim for the shot while hitting. Consider these points before selecting:

The shots are easy to make, and the game AI is not always accurate about aiming.

If on a long rally, you can use this ability to take it a bit easy.

Wall Portals (Five Star)

Shuttle teleports using this ability. Once you enable Wall Portals, the court walls no longer bounce the shuttle but start to teleport it. Consider these points before selecting:

Aiming is important while using this ability, as your shot's trajectory would be the same; just the shuttle appears from the other wall.

You'll need good team coordination while using this ability since combination shots can win you points.

FAQs for awakenings in Racket Rivals

How many awakenings are there in Racket Rivals?

There are five awakenings, each offering a different special ability.

Do awakenings last for the whole match?

No, they are temporary effects that activate once the ability bar is full.

Which awakening is the best in Racket Rivals?

There isn’t a single “best” awakening since it depends on your playstyle. Some focus on speed, while others give defensive or offensive advantages.

How do you activate an awakening in Racket Rivals?

Once the bar is full, press the awakening button to trigger the ability.

