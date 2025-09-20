  • home icon
  • Build Your Base Lunar Eclipse event guide

Build Your Base Lunar Eclipse event guide

By Shivansh Gupta
Published Sep 20, 2025 22:41 GMT
Build your Base (Image via Roblox)
Build Your Base (Image via Roblox)

Lunar Eclipse is a new event in Roblox's Build Your Base. This is an hourly event and gives players a chance to collect Lunar Tokens. You can earn these by eliminating enemies and clearing waves. Submitting the tokens at the event stall grants players some exclusive and exciting rewards. Rewards may include turrets, blocks, or weapons to help clear waves.

This guide will help you unlock every reward in the event and become a pro.

How to start playing the Lunar Eclipse event

Lunar Eclipse event hub (Image via Roblox)
Lunar Eclipse event hub (Image via Roblox)

Upon spawning into the game, you’ll spot the event hub at the center of the map. It contains a stall and two event crates, Lunar and Golden Lunar. At the stall, you can submit your collected Lunar Tokens to claim rewards.

At the event hub, you’ll also see a timer denoting when the event restarts; as stated above, it happens every hour. When it begins, hit the Fight button to tackle waves. Note that each wave has a chance to drop up to two Lunar Tokens.

Tips to dominate the Lunar Eclipse event

Facing Waves (Image via Roblox)
Facing Waves (Image via Roblox)

Here are some important tips to note during the event:

  • Upgrade your base and set up every defense possible to earn tokens.
  • Keep placing the event rewards on your base since they are much more powerful.
  • If you've claimed all the event rewards, keep collecting tokens; they can be used to buy event crates.
  • The event starts every hour and runs for a short time. You have to be quick while facing waves.
  • Keep facing waves until the event ends.
  • Keep using your weapons on the enemies to defeat more waves.
Rewards offered by the Lunar Eclipse event

Lunar Eclipse event Rewards (Image via Roblox)
Lunar Eclipse event Rewards (Image via Roblox)

Once you submit the Lunar tokens at the stall, you'll receive some exclusive rewards to strengthen your base’s durability and defense. Here are all of them:

  • x3 Lunar Blocks: 50 Tokens
  • Lunar Minigun: 120 Tokens
  • Lunar Crate: 200 Tokens
  • x4 Lunar Flame: 300 Tokens
  • x2 Lunar Crate: 400 Tokens
  • Golden Lunar Crate: 550 Tokens
  • x3 Lunar Spikes: 700 Tokens
  • Lunar Throne: 900 Tokens
  • Lunar Turret: 1100 Tokens
  • x2 Lunar Crate: 1300 Tokens
  • Golden Lunar Crate: 1500 Tokens
  • x3 Lunar Blocks: 1750 Tokens
  • x5 Lunar Spikes: 2000 Tokens
  • x3 Lunar Turrets: 2600 Tokens
  • x5 Lunar Minigun: 2900 Tokens
  • x3 Lunar Crates: 3200 Tokens
  • Lunar weapon: 3500 Tokens
  • x3 Golden Lunar Crate: 3850 Tokens
  • Lunar Laser: 4500 Tokens

FAQs for Lunar Eclipse Event

How often does the Lunar Eclipse event happen?

The event takes place every hour. You can check the timer in the event hub to know when the next round starts.

How do I collect Lunar Tokens?

Lunar Tokens drop when you defeat enemies and clear waves during the event.

What kind of rewards can I get from the event?

Rewards include turrets, blocks, and weapons that strengthen your base’s durability and defense.

Where do I use the Lunar Tokens?

You can submit your tokens at the stall in the event hub to claim rewards.

Shivansh Gupta

Shivansh Gupta

Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.

Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.

In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime.

