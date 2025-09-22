+1 Speed Escape: A beginner's guide

+1 Speed Escape is an incremental simulator on Roblox where players gain speed by walking and escaping the obstacle course. To become the fastest, you have to run on the treadmill and earn multipliers, which help you level up quickly. Walking also earns you speed points during the obby. Gems are scattered throughout the arena - collect them to rebirth and gain permanent multipliers.

This guide will help you become a walking master and accelerate towards being a pro.

Starting with the +1 Speed Escape guide

In-game image of the lobby (Image via Roblox)

Developed by Hashworks, the game is divided into five different levels. Your objective is to become faster and clear the obby. You gain experience levels as you speed up: the higher the level, the better the treadmill you run on.

Here's everything you must know before entering the arena:

Speed up: You gain points whenever you walk. But to hasten things, use the treadmill by clicking the icon whenever required. You can also train during the obby. Pets and rebirths grant you multipliers, helping you grow fast.

You gain points whenever you walk. But to hasten things, use the treadmill by clicking the icon whenever required. You can also train during the obby. Pets and rebirths grant you multipliers, helping you grow fast. Gems: Collect gems during the obby and use them to rebirth and buy eggs to hatch them. You can gain more of them as you reach a higher level in the obby.

Collect gems during the obby and use them to rebirth and buy eggs to hatch them. You can gain more of them as you reach a higher level in the obby. Pets: According to rarity and eggs, different multipliers can be granted by them. There are three different eggs to choose from, with better pets and higher costs.

According to rarity and eggs, different multipliers can be granted by them. There are three different eggs to choose from, with better pets and higher costs. Rebirth: You don't need to restart your grind since some of the required speed-up points and gems are the cost for each rebirth. You gain a 0.5% multiplier each time.

Obby

The obby is divided into five levels, where you can gain a key to unlock a new stage. Unlocking this will let you face four new levels.

Level One: A pair of Italian brainrots will approach you to crush you, so be fast and cross the level.

A pair of Italian brainrots will approach you to crush you, so be fast and cross the level. Level Two: There's a boulder above the ramp: run fast by dodging it and rest on the platforms.

There's a boulder above the ramp: run fast by dodging it and rest on the platforms. Level Three: You'll face the broken bridge first, but be aware of the spiky walls ahead, as they close suddenly.

You'll face the broken bridge first, but be aware of the spiky walls ahead, as they close suddenly. Level Four: Don't try surfing on the train: you must run faster than that.

Don't try surfing on the train: you must run faster than that. Level Five: An easy maze followed by a lava land with disappearing rocks. As you finish, you'll receive the key.

An easy maze followed by a lava land with disappearing rocks. As you finish, you'll receive the key. Level Six: Be aware of disappearing tiles here.

Be aware of disappearing tiles here. Level Seven: Deadly gas will be released repeatedly.

Deadly gas will be released repeatedly. Level Eight: There are rainbow platforms, which disappear.

There are rainbow platforms, which disappear. Level Nine: The most complex stage, you must deal with disappearing tiles, spiky walls, and a stair tower, which is challenging due to your immense speed.

Tips to dominate +1 Speed Escape

Inside the obby (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to clear each level and advance faster in the game.

For some levels, there are spots to rest and continue solving the obby.

You can train inside the obby and use the treadmill where gems spawn: you'll earn them simply by training.

Rebirths are suggested since they don't waste your progress and give you a permanent multiplier.

Hatch eggs to get overpowered pets and speed up.

You gain speed points even while walking, but using a treadmill hastens it.

FAQs for +1 Speed Escape

What are gems used for in +1 Speed Escape?

Gems are used to rebirth and buy eggs, giving you multipliers for faster progression.

Is there a way to become faster quickly?

Yes, consistently using the treadmill, collecting gems, and rebirthing strategically will make you accelerate towards pro-level speed.

Do I lose gems after rebirth?

Yes, rebirthing consumes your gems, but the permanent multipliers you gain make it worth it.

