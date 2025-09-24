Racket Rivals Ground Slam awakening guide

Ground Slam is a three-star awakening in Roblox's Racket Rivals. The player using it slams the field and summons rocks on the opponents' side. This ability debuffs your opponents, causing them to slow down and get a pushback effect. To use this ability, timing is crucial, as you could end up wasting time while receiving the shuttle.

This guide will help you understand everything about Ground Slam and use it like a pro.

How to use Ground Slam awakening in Racket Rivals

Ground Slam cut scene (Image via Roblox)

Each awakening in the game has its own meter that gets filled up while you're playing. As you are engaged with rallies, the ability bar fills and allows you to use the ability on the ground. Any time you hit the shuttle hard or sustain a long rally, the bar fills faster.

Once full, the bar glows, indicating Ground Slam is available to use. Here's how to use this awakening during matches:

Area Debuff: Its rock summoning creates an area of effect, hindering the player's movements and pushback effect. This can earn you opportunities to score.

Its rock summoning creates an area of effect, hindering the player's movements and pushback effect. This can earn you opportunities to score. Movement Restriction: Even if your opponents replied to your shot, they are not as agile as they were. Their slow movement will help you aim for the weak areas.

Even if your opponents replied to your shot, they are not as agile as they were. Their slow movement will help you aim for the weak areas. Free and Accessible: This is a three-star awakening with a drop rate of more than 86%. It allows you to claim it faster using awakening spins.

This is a three-star awakening with a drop rate of more than 86%. It allows you to claim it faster using awakening spins. Spatial Limitations: Since its effect covers a horizontal area, Ground Slam works best when opponents are clustered or pinned on one side.

Since its effect covers a horizontal area, Ground Slam works best when opponents are clustered or pinned on one side. Freeze: This is Gomu's spirit power that stops the shuttle mid-air and can buy time for your opponents to recover from the buff and activate swiftly.

Tips to use Ground Slam effectively in Racket Rivals

Ground Slam Awakening (Image via Roblox)

These tips will help you use Ground Slam like a pro during matches, allowing you to score points quickly:

Use this awakening just after a strong smash by you or your team. This will push your opponents back, earning you points.

Timely use can benefit you. Enable the ability before the opponent hits.

The more opponents, the deadlier it becomes. Using it in 3v3 makes it more useful.

Beware of enemy counters like freeze. Time your awakening between their cooldowns.

Coordinate, create a combo, and use the ability to hit a perfect strategic point on the scoreboard.

Comparing Ground Slam with other awakenings in Racket Rivals

Captain Salute

Captain Salute is more straightforward to use, while Ground Slam is more situational. However, the latter can be just as disruptive if timed well.

Wall Portals

It is harder to obtain and turns walls into portals. In contrast to Ground Slam, it is more about placing your shot in the right direction instead of timing.

Curve Shot

Curve Shot is strong in 1v1 to deceive a single defender, whereas Ground Slam involves area control and is often cited as excellent in 1v1 for limiting space.

Aimbot

Aimbot is based on an AI approach. You need skills to master Ground Slams.

FAQs for Racket Rivals Ground Slam Awakening

How do you activate Ground Slam?

You need to fill your Awakening bar by rallying and hitting the shuttle. Once full, press the Awakening key to trigger the awakening.

Does Ground Slam have a cooldown?

Each time you use it, the Awakening bar resets and must be refilled before you can use Ground Slam again.

Is Ground Slam good for beginners?

Yes, it is easy to use, and most players receive it as a starter. Beginners can activate it right after a strong shot to secure points.

