Brookhaven RP Soccer Stadium update guide

Brookhaven RP has released an update called Soccer Stadium. Among other additions, there are now two new venues in the game: the Soccer Field House, a small ground designed for quick matches, and the Soccer Stadium Estate, a larger build with stadium-style seating and extra space. Both can be explored solo or with friends.

This guide walks you through the latest update in Brookhaven RP.

Brookhaven RP Soccer Stadium breakdown

Soccer Field House (Image via Roblox)

Brookhaven RP's Soccer Stadium update introduces two new structures, three tools, multiple props, and a ball-kicking mechanic. Here's what is included:

Buildings

Soccer Field House: You can find this venue at the end of the game's Homes section. It’s fully equipped for a soccer match, as it features a scoreboard, benches, and balls. You can customize the scoreboard and start playing by placing the ball on the field.

Soccer Stadium Estate: To access this structure, select the hilly site from the Homes menu. You will find it at the end of the Mansion list. This venue comes with a parking area, merchandise shop, live commentary room, and more.

Tools:

Whistle + Referee Cards: Allow players to act as referees

Allow players to act as referees Foam fingers and snack vendor tools: Act like fan props

Act like fan props Soccer Ball Tool: Allows players to play a game of soccer

Props:

Stadium Light: Larger floodlights that can be placed anywhere in the map

Larger floodlights that can be placed anywhere in the map Scoreboard: Interactive prop to get customized scores during matches

Interactive prop to get customized scores during matches Seating and stadium decor: Decorative and interactive pieces

Ball-kicking mechanic

Previously, soccer balls in this Roblox experience were non-interactive props. With this update, players can now equip a ball, place it on the ground, and use the kick action to send it across the field.

Hidden features in Soccer Stadium update

Playing soccer inside the game (Image via Roblox)

In this update, you can discover several hidden features, including:

Equipping and unequipping the ball multiple times allows you to hold it in one hand while it spins.

Entering the middle restroom in the Soccer Field House reveals the way towards a secret room containing a safe.

Players can move and block the ball using their character. They can even take on the role of referee using cards, whistles, and other tools.

Inside the Hall of Fame in the Stadium Estate, clicking on the miniature trophy’s hand opens a hidden safe room.

The Stadium Estate has an option to customize its color scheme.

This update adds new server controls, including options for weather, player limits, and other settings.

FAQs for Soccer Stadium update

What’s the difference between the Field House and the Stadium Estate?

The Field House is a smaller, playable soccer ground, while the Stadium Estate is a larger property designed on a larger scale with stadium elements.

Can you invite friends to the stadium?

Yes, the Soccer Stadium Estate is designed for group fun, making it perfect for soccer matches or roleplay events.

Can you play soccer matches in the new homes?

Yes, both the Field House and the Stadium Estate allow players to set up soccer matches.

Can you customize the scoreboard?

Yes, the scoreboard can be customized to track match scores.

