Plants vs Brainrots Stats guide

Plants vs Brainrots is a garden-building game where defeating Brainrots earns you money. Plants come with different stats, and when combined strategically, they can deliver powerful results. Damage, Attack Speed, Range, and Mutations are some of the key stats in-game. Mutated plants can inflict higher damage, making them more effective against Brainrots.

This guide will evaluate each plant and highlight the most effective ways to utilize them.

Core stats of Plants in Plants vs Brainrots

Damage stat of Big Pumpkin (Image via Roblox)

Damage: It is the amount of loss of HP the opponent will receive on a hit. With increased rarity, size, and mutations, this stat can vary.

Attack Speed: The time interval between two successive shots by a plant is called Attack Speed. Plants with shorter attack speeds can fire quicker, dealing more damage.

Range: Each plant has its range and can attack only in its proximity.

Each plant has its range and can attack only in its proximity. Mutations: This is an innate property and can be seen after the plant has arisen. Mutations can significantly buff the plants' damage, making them super powerful and unique. There are four types of mutations in the game: Gold (2× damage increase), Diamond (3× damage increase), Neon (4.5× damage increase), and Frozen (4× damage increase).

Role classification of plants in plants vs brainrots

Plants hitting Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Every plant in the game has a unique set of stats, and using them strategically can help you defeat even Mythic-level Brainrots.

Tank Plants

Cocotank (Godly): For $5M, it inflicts 1200 damage on the enemies. It allows you to defend against the big Brainrots and deal slow but heavy damage.

For $5M, it inflicts 1200 damage on the enemies. It allows you to defend against the big Brainrots and deal slow but heavy damage. Pumpkin (Epic): With 55 damage, it costs $5,000 and acts as a good tank during the early game stages.

With 55 damage, it costs $5,000 and acts as a good tank during the early game stages. Cactus (Rare): It is the most affordable plant, costing $200 for 10 damage. Cactus is the starter plant in the game.

DPS Plants

Carnivorous plant (Godly): Causes 2200 damage at $25M cost, becoming a pure damage dealer. Place it behind to gain the maximum benefit.

Causes 2200 damage at $25M cost, becoming a pure damage dealer. Place it behind to gain the maximum benefit. Watermelon (Mythic): Deals 750 damage at $1M, making it a good mid-game hitter.

Deals 750 damage at $1M, making it a good mid-game hitter. Eggplant (Legendary) : 500 damage at 250k makes it reasonable to use for the late-game grind.

: 500 damage at 250k makes it reasonable to use for the late-game grind. Dragon Fruit (Legendary): 250 damage for $100k makes it a good candidate to ramp up the DPS during mid-game.

250 damage for $100k makes it a good candidate to ramp up the DPS during mid-game. Sunflower (Epic): Only $25k for 115 damage makes this one a good late-early or early-midgame candidate. Its ray hitting causes constant damage.

Only $25k for 115 damage makes this one a good late-early or early-midgame candidate. Its ray hitting causes constant damage. Strawberry (Rare): They are very early game hitters dealing only 25 damage.

They are very early game hitters dealing only 25 damage. Mr. Carrot (Secret): $3500 damage for 50M; it's an endgame boss.

$3500 damage for 50M; it's an endgame boss. Tomatiro (Secret): $4500 damage for 125M, hard to get but worth the effort.

FAQs for Plants vs Brainrots Stats

Q. What are mutations in plants?

A. Mutations are upgrades that enhance plant stats. Mutated plants can deal higher damage and defend better against stronger Brainrots.

Q. Can plants defeat Mythic-level Brainrots?

A. Yes, but only with the right stat combinations and strategic placement.

Q. Are all plants in Plants vs Brainrots equally strong?

A. No, each plant has different stat strengths. Some focus on high damage, others on speed or range. Choosing the right mix is key.

