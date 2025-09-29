Build a Brainrot Factory: A beginner's guide 

Build a Brainrot Factory is a tycoon simulator on Roblox, in which players must set up a factory and earn money by selling Brainrots. From the manufacturing unit, the Brainrots move along conveyors and get upgraded as they travel. Collectors, on the other hand, gather the upgraded Brainrots, sell them, and store a portion of the earnings. Players can buy better equipment from the shop to upgrade their factory.

This guide will help you set up your Brainrot Factory and maximize earnings.

Entering the Build a Brainrot Factory world

Building the Factory (Image via Roblox)

This Brainrot Factory creation enables you to construct a manufacturing unit utilizing various equipment and accumulate wealth. With time, brainrots get better, earning you more money. Here's everything you must know before starting your factory.

Shop

Bob runs the shop, which restocks every five minutes. Using this equipment, players can gradually upgrade their factory and increase earnings. Each manufacturing line begins by connecting a machine to a collector.

Machine

Machines manufacture Brainrots with a short interval between each unit. You have to connect them with collectors either using conveyors or directly. Here are all the machines in the game:

Basic Machine ($500): Spawns brainrot every ten seconds.

Better Machine ($5,000): Spawns brainrot every eight seconds.

Super Machine ($1,000,000): Spawns brainrot every six seconds.

Heavenly Machine ($25,000,000): Spawns brainrot every four seconds.

Upgrader

Upgraders enable you to enhance your brainrots, making them earn you more money. You have to place them on the way while carrying the characters. Here are all the upgraders in the game:

Basic Upgrader: $150

Better Upgrader: $1,500

Super Upgrader: $500,000

Heavenly Upgrader: $1,000,000

Conveyor

Conveyors bring your characters towards the collector. Coupling them can bring your spawns to longer distances, while better conveyors are faster. You can build a multi-story factory using them. Here are all the conveyors:

Basic Conveyors ($20): Move brainrots at 8 studs/s

Speedy Conveyors ($1000): Move brainrots at 30 studs/s

Stair Conveyors ($5,000): Moves your units up a level.

Slide Conveyors ($5,000): Moves your brainrot a level down.

Split Conveyors ($15,000): Randomly move a Brainrot in all directions.

Super Conveyors ($50,000): Move brainrots at 60 studs/s

Collector

These are the platforms that sell your units and hold the collected money for some time. To get your factory operational, your machines must connect with collectors. Here are all of them:

Basic Collectors ($1,250): Collects a max of $1,000.

Double Collectors ($45,000): Collects a max of $50,000.

Super Collectors ($750,000): Collects a max of $500,000.

Tips to Build a Brainrot Factory

Bob the Shop Owner (Image via Roblox)

Here are some tips to help you build a Brainrot Factory:

Keep an eye on the shop restock timer to avoid missing items.

You can connect multiple machines with a single collector.

Keep collecting money from collectors so that they can keep earning.

You can place multiple upgraders in the Brainrots' way to collectors.

You can build your factory multi-storied and use different conveyors to transport the units.

Using better upgraders can help you earn more money faster.

Upgrades in Build a Brainrot Factory

In-game Shop (Image via Roblox)

Players can spend their Robux on these special upgrades:

VIP (99 Robux): 50% more money + VIP tag

2x server luck (149 Robux)

Inf collector (899 Robux): Collectors have no threshold level and can collect infinitely.

Gold Build Packs (299 Robux): 2×Golden Machine + Golden Upgrader

Starter Pack (49 Robux): Better Machine+Better Upgrader+Double Collector+$20,000

FAQs for Build a Brainrot Factory

Where do you buy new machines and equipment?

New machines and upgrades can be purchased from Bob’s shop, which restocks every five minutes.

How do machines work in Build a Brainrot Factory?

Machines manufacture Brainrots with a short delay between units. They must be connected to collectors to function.

How do you expand your factory?

You can expand by purchasing more machines, conveyors, and collectors from Bob’s shop.

