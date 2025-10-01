My Brainrot Egg Farm: A beginner's guide

My Brainrot Egg Farm is a tycoon simulator where players hatch Brainrot characters from eggs to earn money. Using the egg spawn machine, you can purchase eggs of different rarities and place them on your base to hatch over time. You can also upgrade your Brainrots to increase the money per egg stat. To earn money, you can sell both eggs and extra Brainrots at the respective shops.

In this guide, you'll learn how to build and expand your own Brainrot Egg Farm.

Starting with My Brainrot Egg Farm guide

Brainrots placed at base (Image via Roblox)

Developed by BeF BeF BeF, My Brainrot Egg Farm allows you to buy and place eggs on your base, which hatch into Brainrots that produce more eggs. You can sell these eggs for money, which can then be used to buy rarer eggs and unlock better brainrots.

Spawn Machine: Using the green button, you can spawn and buy eggs. Placing them on your base will hatch them into Brainrots, which will then produce eggs. You can upgrade it to spawn rarer eggs more frequently.

Using the green button, you can spawn and buy eggs. Placing them on your base will hatch them into Brainrots, which will then produce eggs. You can upgrade it to spawn rarer eggs more frequently. Base: Your base has eight platforms to place your eggs and hatch into Brainrots. The eggs laid by Brainrots travel through a conveyor belt and drop into a cardboard box. Each brainrot placed at your base can be leveled up to increase their eggs' value.

Your base has eight platforms to place your eggs and hatch into Brainrots. The eggs laid by Brainrots travel through a conveyor belt and drop into a cardboard box. Each brainrot placed at your base can be leveled up to increase their eggs' value. Shops: The game has two shops. The egg-selling shop located at your base, enables you to sell all your farm produce directly. The Brainrot Sell Shop is located at the one end of the lobby, and you can sell your extra characters here.

The game has two shops. The egg-selling shop located at your base, enables you to sell all your farm produce directly. The Brainrot Sell Shop is located at the one end of the lobby, and you can sell your extra characters here. Eggs: You can spawn eggs using the machine. They can be of different rarity, i.e, Basic, Rare, Epic, Legendary, and Mythic, and mutations, i.e., Golden, Diamond, and Bloodmoon (event-based mutation). Each rarity and mutation has a different hatch timer and earnings per egg.

Tips to dominate My Brainrot Egg Farm

Egg Spawning Machine (Image via Roblox)

The game contains several mechanics that can help you grow faster and generate higher earnings. Follow these tips to dominate:

Upgrade Brainrots: With each level, the upgrade cost increases while Brainrots start to lay higher-value eggs. Applying this to all your brainrots can boost your earnings.

Wait for rarer eggs: The machine spawns Epic every five minutes, Legendary every 15 minutes, and Mythic eggs every 30 minutes. You can wait to hit the spawn button until the timer ends.

Focus on mutated eggs:The machine sometimes spawns Golden and Diamond eggs, hatching into stronger Brainrots. Bloodmoon eggs spawn only when the event is active.

Exclusive eggs: You can buy exclusive eggs from the shop using Robux and recieve more valuable eggs.

Upgrades in My Brainrot Egg Farm

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

You can spend Robux in the Robux Shop to enjoy some advantages in the game. Here's an overview:

Exclusive lucky block (149/10 eggs): Players can hatch exclusive brainrots.

VIP Pass (99 Robux): +50% Cash and +50% Luck

Egg Luck (7 Robux): Good Egg Luck

x2 egg speed (149 Robux): Cuts half the egg hatching time.

Mega Egg Luck (599 Robux): Insane Egg Luck

FAQs for My Brainrot Egg Farm

How do mutated eggs work in My Brainrot Egg Farm?

Mutations like Golden, Diamond, and Bloodmoon versions hatch stronger Brainrots and generate higher-value eggs.

What is the difference between the two shops?

The Egg-Selling Shop lets you sell eggs directly from your base, while the Brainrot Sell Shop allows you to sell Brainrot characters.

How many platforms are available on your base?

Your base starts with eight platforms to hatch and place Brainrots.

How can you increase your earnings per egg in My Brainrot Egg Farm?

Upgrade your Brainrots, as leveling them up boosts the value of the eggs they lay.

How often do rare eggs spawn from the machine?

Epic eggs every five minutes, Legendary eggs every 15 minutes, and Mythic eggs every 30 minutes.

