Escape the Tsunami Volcano World guide

In Escape the Tsunami, players must sprint, dodge, and survive waves of tsunamis in an incremental simulator. By dodging these disasters and reaching the end of an in-game world, players earn trophies. These trophies are key to unlocking access to new worlds.

The first unlockable world in this experience is lava-themed and is called Volcano World. Since this course is longer than the starter map, players need to train harder to keep up.

This guide explains how to access Volcano World and clear it faster.

Also Read: Build your Escape: A beginner's guide

Guide to Volcano World in Escape the Tsunami

The Volcano (Image via Roblox)

To unlock Volcano World in Escape the Tsunami, you must earn three trophies by completing runs in the starter world. The portal to the map is located in the game hub. To begin, stand on the starting line, and you will be teleported directly onto the world.

Volcano World features platforms made of ruins and molten rocks, which serve as resting spots during tsunami waves. Since this lava-themed course is longer than the starter map, you should upgrade your speed stats to keep up.

Also Read: Car Battles: A beginner's guide

Tips to dominate Volcano World in Escape the Tsunami

Portal to Volcano World (Image via Roblox)

Volcano World presents a tougher challenge compared to the basic map, where you could easily complete a run. Here, you’ll need faster speed and smarter choices when selecting resting spots.

Here are some tips to dominate the map:

Keep running until the wave level appears on the screen. This can save valuable time.

Stay close to resting spots so you can retreat quickly in difficult situations.

Tsunami levels are randomly generated, and you may face two consecutive huge waves. To tackle this, locate all the high resting points on the map beforehand.

Use the treadmill to level up your speed, especially since you’ll be slower than you were on the previous map.

The volcano doesn't damage your HP, making it a safe and elevated spot for a break.

During tsunami waves, you can train on a treadmill, which can be spawned and used anywhere on the map. This also reduces the risk of misclicking movement controls and falling off.

Equipping pets during your run can help you gain the multiplier.

The time between two waves is enough to travel between two platforms regardless of their height.

Whenever you get hit by a tsunami wave, you lose some health, which regenerates over time. However, consecutive hits can make you return to the lobby.

Also Read: Cut Trees: A beginner's guide

FAQs for Volcano World in Escape the Tsunami

Why is Volcano World harder than the basic world in Escape the Tsunami?

Volcano World is much harder to clear because its course is much longer, and the tsunami waves are faster. You’ll need better speed stats and smarter resting strategies to survive.

How can I increase my chances of survival in Escape the Tsunami?

Train on the treadmill to boost your speed stats, and plan your stops carefully.

How many trophies do I earn in Volcano World?

Each successful run rewards you with two trophies.

