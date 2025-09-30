Build your Escape: A beginner's guide 

JA Studios' Build your Escape is set inside a jail where prisoners must find their way out via a large vent. The vent connects the cell to the exit and must be built using panels scattered around the prison. Within a short interval, the guard starts patrolling, and players must hide from him to save their progress. If knocked out, teammates can revive one another to continue progressing.

Ad

This Roblox guide explains how to play Build your Escape without being caught.

Starting Build your Escape guide

Building the Vent (Image via Roblox)

Players spawn into a jail lobby where they can enter one of three cells. Here is some information you must know before making your escape:

Ad

Trending

Cell: The cell has a bed with a ladder; it helps you climb up and reach the vent. Without a vent platform, you'll drop on the map and must search for panels. The cell can be opened from the outside to enter and place your panels.

The cell has a bed with a ladder; it helps you climb up and reach the vent. Without a vent platform, you'll drop on the map and must search for panels. The cell can be opened from the outside to enter and place your panels. Prison: The guard can only wander here and cannot enter your cell. Across the prison, there are hiding spots, i.e., almirahs, washroom cabins, and narrow spaces. Players can use them to hide whenever the guard is active.

The guard can only wander here and cannot enter your cell. Across the prison, there are hiding spots, i.e., almirahs, washroom cabins, and narrow spaces. Players can use them to hide whenever the guard is active. Panels: Panels are spread across the prison, but not in the cell. You can collect as many as possible. To place them, enter the cell and walk through the vent. If knocked out by the guard, all your panels will disappear from the vent.

Panels are spread across the prison, but not in the cell. You can collect as many as possible. To place them, enter the cell and walk through the vent. If knocked out by the guard, all your panels will disappear from the vent. Guard: Guards patrol for 30 seconds – players must remain hidden. To collect panels, gamers have 40 seconds in the prison. The player closest to the guard gets targeted first.

Guards patrol for 30 seconds – players must remain hidden. To collect panels, gamers have 40 seconds in the prison. The player closest to the guard gets targeted first. Stats: Playing games will increase your stats for escapes, revives done, panels fixed, and knockdowns. With enough stats, you can unlock and assume several titles in the game.

Ad

Also read: Build a Brainrot Factory: A beginner's guide

Tips for Build your Escape

Getting knocked out by a guard (Image via Roblox)

Guards are not the only enemy in the game; your speed is, too. Here are some tips to outrun them and create your path:

Ad

Check for all the possible hiding spots on the map. Crawl into the pet house or hide behind the doors.

Keep an eye on the timer to track the guard.

Always check if you have enough time before travelling to unsafe locations for panels.

You can unlock gears and unique titles by progressing in the game.

Avoid getting caught since it resets all your progress in the vent construction.

Prioritize reviving your teammates to avoid rebuilding the vent and progress faster.

As time passes, guards become faster and more furious.

Ad

Also read: Cut Trees: A beginner's guide

Upgrades in Build your Escape

Gears shop (Image via Roblox)

To progress faster in the game, you can unlock several gears and passes.

Ad

Gears

Trap: Can be unlocked at five wins or by using 99 Robux.

Sports drink: Can be unlocked at 10 wins or by using 179 Robux.

Time Machine: Can be unlocked at 20 wins or by using 249 Robux.

Panel Radar: Can be unlocked at 30 wins or by using 379 Robux.

Ghost: Can be unlocked at 50 wins or by using 799 Robux.

Passes

Revive Me (38 Robux): Revives you whenever knocked out.

Show Panels (19 Robux): Exposes all the panels on the map.

Invisible Me (199 Robux): Makes you permanently invisible in the game.

Speed Boost (79 Robux): Increases your speed for 100 seconds.

Extend Break Time (19 Robux): Adds 60 seconds to the break time.

Ad

FAQs for Build your Escape

What is Build your Escape in Roblox?

Build your Escape is a prison escape simulator where players construct a vent system to break free while avoiding patrolling guards.

What happens if the guard catches you?

If the guard catches you, your progress may be lost, and you’ll need to restart or rely on teammates to revive you.

Is the guard movement random or timed in Build your Escape?

The guard begins patrolling after a short interval, following a set patrol cycle that players must learn to avoid.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivansh Gupta Shivansh Gupta is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. He has a bachelor's degree in science and four years of experience working as a content writer for a digital marketing firm. Having always been deeply passionate about video games, he now looks to use his writing chops in the gaming journalism industry.



Shivansh's love of gaming was sparked by the retro Mario and Pokémon titles. While he's played countless games across various genres since then, he still adores both these franchises. These days, he mostly prefers mobile experiences like Clash of Clans, Clash Royale, BGMI, etc. Dynamo Gaming, a popular personality mostly known for playing mobile titles, is an inspiration to him.



In his free time, he enjoys singing and watching anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025