Don't Wake the Brainrots stealing guide

Don't Wake the Brainrots is a simulator experience that requires you to steal brainrot-inspired characters and expand your collection. Stealing in this game requires speed, awareness, and strategic teamwork because of the gigantic Brainrots guarding the characters. The moment they spot you, a chase begins that only ends when you get smacked by them or reach the safe zone.

Ad

Stealing is the essence of Don't Wake the Brainrots. This guide features tips to help you masterfully swipe characters and complete your index.

How to steal characters in Don't Wake the Brainrots

Approach the character and then hold the E key (Image via Roblox)

Upon spawning in the game's virtual world, you'll notice a white line marking the edge of the safe zone. Crossing it will mark you as a target for the giant Brainrots. So, you'll need to swiftly steal the characters while the guardians are distracted or asleep.

Ad

Trending

Follow these instructions to steal characters in Don't Wake the Brainrots:

Wait for the giant Brainrots to fall asleep or be distracted by other players.

Approach any character in the play zone. It is advised to steal the ones nearest to the safe zone to avoid getting caught.

Press and hold the E key on the PC to steal the character. Roblox mobile players simply need to tap and hold the screen.

The moment you pick the character, the Brainrots will be alerted.

Swiftly move to the safe zone without getting hit by any of the guardians.

Ad

When you lift a character, your movement speed is drastically reduced. The speed buffs provided by gears, such as Rusty Coil, Bouncy Coil, and Springy Coil, are also removed.

Interestingly, a select few gears are functional during the stealing attempts. Most notable is the Invisibility Cloak, which makes you undetectable, and the Freeze Ray, which temporarily freezes the Brainrots.

Tips for stealing characters

Help others and work together (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips and strategies to make easy steals in Don't Wake the Brainrots:

Ad

Team up with others : Work together with friends or other players. One can lure the giant Brainrots to the corners of the map, letting you capitalize on the distraction and swiftly steal characters. You can then switch roles to help the other player.

: Work together with friends or other players. One can lure the giant Brainrots to the corners of the map, letting you capitalize on the distraction and swiftly steal characters. You can then switch roles to help the other player. Only steal when the Brainrots are asleep : The giant Brainrots occasionally fall asleep. In such moments, quickly move to any of the characters, pick them, and return to your base.

: The giant Brainrots occasionally fall asleep. In such moments, quickly move to any of the characters, pick them, and return to your base. Sabotage other players: If an opponent is close to the safe zone after a successful steal, hit them with a Baseball Bat or Slap Hand. They will drop the character, which you can then pick up and take for yourself.

Ad

As an act of friendship, you can gift a character to another player on the server. Press the Q key to grab one from your base and then hold the E key to give it to the desired player.

Also check: Plants Vs Brainrots Meme Lucky Egg guide

FAQs on Don't Wake the Brainrots

What is the default PC key for stealing characters?

To steal characters, press and hold the Q key.

Ad

Is it possible to steal characters from other players' bases?

Yes, you can steal a character from another player's base by spending 39 Robux.

How do I buy gears?

You can buy gears from Tung's Gear Shop. It is located close to your base.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025