Plants Vs Brainrots Meme Lucky Egg guide

Plants Vs Brainrots consists of brainrot-inspired characters segregated into multiple rarities, the highest tier being Limited. Brainrots of such rarity can be acquired from special items like the Meme Lucky Egg. This egg, consisting of four rare characters, can be acquired from both the usual gameplay and the in-game store, but the latter method requires you to spend Robux.

This guide provides all the details about the Meme Lucky Egg, including its price and contents.

How to get Meme Lucky Egg in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Meme Lucky Egg (Image via Roblox)

In Plants Vs Brainrots, the Meme Lucky Egg is primarily acquired from the Robux Shop. A single egg costs 299 Robux, the bundle of three requires 699 Robux, while the bundle of 10 is at a lowered price of 1999 Robux. Consider purchasing the latter to get the best chance of hatching all the egg's contents.

Follow these instructions to buy Meme Lucky Eggs:

Open Plants Vs Brainrots on the Roblox gaming platform.

Click on Shop (basket icon) on the left side of the screen.

Press the Robux button for the Meme Lucky Egg bundle you want to buy.

Complete the transaction to get the eggs added to your inventory.

A Meme Lucky Egg can also spawn as one of the things attacking your base. If your plants manage to completely deplete the egg's health, it will be stored in your inventory. You can then open it to get a single Limited Brainrot.

Unfortunately, the spawn chance of a Meme Lucky Egg is extremely low. Players may have to spend more than 24 hours in playtime, only to receive a couple of such eggs. This scarcity of the egg and the Limited-rarity Brainrots it contains is what makes it so valued in the game's community.

The rarer the plant, the higher its firepower in your garden. Here's a complete guide on all Seeds in Plants Vs Brainrots.

All Limited Brainrots in the Meme Lucky Egg

All Brainrots obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg (Image via Roblox)

Here are all Brainrots and their hatch rates in the Meme Lucky Egg. Their base income rates, meaning their per-second earnings when they have no Mutations or bonus size, have also been mentioned.

Brainrot Chance Base income rate Armini Bodybuilderini 55% $1000/s Squalo Cavallo 35% $2500/s Bredda Ratto 9% $7500/s Gottolini Owl 1% $25,000/s

Characters of this rarity have the word Limited written in purple below their names. Moreover, there are currently no fusion recipes that involve them.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What is the cost of a single Meme Lucky Egg?

A Meme Lucky Egg costs 299 Robux.

What Brainrots can be acquired from the Meme Lucky Egg?

This egg contains four Brainrots: Armini Bodybuilderini, Squalo Cavallo, Bredda Ratto, and Gottolini Owl.

What is the rarest Brainrot obtainable from the Meme Lucky Egg?

With a hatch chance of 1%, the Gottolini Owl is the rarest character in this egg.

