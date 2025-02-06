Dracula Parrot Adopt Me: Tricks, how to get, and more

Adopt Me lets you adopt and raise various pets obtained through regular activities in the base game and event-exclusive missions. One event-specific pet was the Dracula Parrot, which players could get during the Halloween Event 2024. This pet was obtainable for free and though it had a low chance of dropping, players could acquire it with enough in-game Cash. Unfortunately, it cannot be obtained anymore without secondary means like trading.

Here’s a complete breakdown of the Dracula Parrot, with information regarding its acquisition method, growth phases, tricks, and more.

Everything you need to know about the Dracula Parrot in Adopt Me

Overview and how to get

Official render for the Dracula Parrot (Image via Adopt Me)

The Dracula Parrot was a pet exclusive to the Halloween Event 2024, during which players could collect it for free. Since the event has ended, it can’t be collected anymore without trading. The pet belongs to the Legendary rarity and is among the rarest in the experience.

Obtaining the Parrot was a matter of checking the event-specific interactive objects known as gravestones. Robloxians could check up to 18 gravestones each day, with the first one being free. It cost 650 Bucks to check each of the 17 subsequent gravestones. In total, it cost 11,050 Bucks to open all the gravestones each day, which is a hefty amount.

If a player checked all 18 gravestones in a day, they were guaranteed the Dracula Parrot. Otherwise, the pet only had a 5.5% chance to show up at any of the gravestones. There was merit to obtaining multiple Parrots, as four of them could be fused into a Neon version. Similarly, four Neon Dracula Parrots could be merged into a Mega Neon variant, making it the rarest type of the pet.

Growth phases and tricks

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Dracula Parrot goes through six development phases, which can be checked by interacting with the pet or looking for a notification on the HUD. These phases include Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. During each phase, the Parrot learns a new trick. Listed below are all the tricks it can learn as it grew into an adult:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full-Grown: Trick 2

FAQs

Is the Dracula Parrot available in Adopt Me?

Outside of trading, the Dracula Parrot is no longer available through in-game quests or purchases.

When was the Dracula Parrot available in Adopt Me?

The Dracula Parrot was a pet exclusive to the Halloween Event 2024.

Could the Dracula Parrot be obtained for free in Adopt Me?

Yes, the Dracula Parrot was a Legendary pet available for free in the experience.

