Dragon Adventures - Roblox The Takeover

Dragon Adventures is an experience featured in the Strat University District of The Takeover. As a part of the platform-wide event, you must complete four challenges in Dragon Adventures to earn Cred currency and The Takeover badges. The event started on September 12, 2025, and you have until September 22, 2025, to finish these missions and get the associated freebies.
The missions in Dragon Adventures are straightforward, if a little involved to complete. This guide will walk you through the process of completing them.
How to start The Takeover challenges in Dragon Adventures
If you are in The Takeover event experience, head over to the Strat University portal and teleport to the district. From there, locate the Dragon Adventures portal and enter it. Alternatively, access the experience by searching for it in the Roblox Player app.
This title doesn’t have a dedicated NPC to initiate The Takeover challenges. You can view the tasks in The Takeover section of the Missions screen and get started right away.
How to complete The Takeover challenges in Dragon Adventures
The Takeover challenges for this game are segregated into four difficulties: Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme. You must complete the easier difficulty before the next one is unlocked, i.e. you must finish the Noob missions to unlock Pro tasks, and so on.
Here are the missions to complete as a part of The Takeover:
- Noob: Find 2 Dragon Eggs; Hatch 2 Dragon Eggs.
- Pro: Obtain 1,000 XP for any subskill.
- Master: Collect 10 Eggs in any World.
- Extreme: Defeat any World Boss four times.
You can find Dragon Eggs in nests across each open area of the game. Fly across the open world to spot them and claim them as your own to complete the Noob and Master missions.
For the Pro mission, you can level up the Combat, Riding, Bond, and Tracking sub-skills. This entails dealing damage to enemies, riding your Dragon through rings, bonding with your Dragon, and discovering objects in the open World.
Lastly, for the Extreme mission, consider sticking to earlier worlds for easy boss fights. That way, you won’t spend too much time duking it out with the creature, and the coveted badge will soon be yours.
Once you finish all four missions, you will earn Solo Cred and four DA Takeover badges (Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme) for your effort. However, if you coordinate your efforts with your Crew, you will be able to start taking over turf in the district.
FAQs on Dragon Adventures
How do I get The Takeover badges in Dragon Adventures?
DA The Takeover badges can be obtained by completing the four event-specific missions.
How do I find Eggs?
Eggs can be found in nests across the open world.
Can The Takeover missions be completed quickly?
The Takeover missions can be a little time-taking in this experience, as you must complete four fairly lengthy tasks for this event.
