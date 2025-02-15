Dragon Adventures Valentine's Event 2025 guide

Commemorating Valentine’s Day, Dragon Adventures lets you get into the spirit of the occasion with Valentine’s Event 2025. This event started on February 14, 2025, and introduced a slew of new Dragons, quests, minigames, an event pass, and more. These elements are only accessible for a limited time (until March 7, 2025).

Ad

Here’s an overview of Week 1 of the Valentine’s Event 2025 in Dragon Adventures.

Breaking down Week 1 of the Valentine’s Event 2025 in Dragon Adventures

Cupid’s Quest

Cupid's Quest (Image via Roblox)

The newest Dragon Adventures quest introduced for Valentine’s Day is Cupid’s Quest, a mission with six tasks that can be completed for the Sakura Egg. It is only available to clear once, after which it will be marked complete in your Quest log.

Ad

Trending

You must complete the following objectives to finish this quest:

Speak to Collin the Card Man in the Valentine’s Area.

in the Valentine’s Area. Open the Valentine’s Chocolate Box you receive as a part of this quest.

you receive as a part of this quest. Feed your Dragon the Chocolate it requests.

Collect 100 Hearts by feeding Chocolates to your Dragon.

by feeding Chocolates to your Dragon. Go to a nest and infuse it with 100 Hearts.

Collect the Sakura Egg.

You can farm Sakura Eggs by feeding your pet Dragon, collecting Hearts, and infusing an Origin Egg nest with the acquired ones.

Ad

Minigames

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Valentine’s Event 2025 includes two minigames as a part of its first wave of content: Choco Maze and Time Races.

Ad

Choco Maze has you navigate a maze with a timer ticking down. You can play through this minigame every five minutes.

You can find different types of Chocolates in the maze and once you collect them, turn them in to add them to your inventory. These types include Caramel, Cherry, Coconut, Dark, and White Chocolates. Acquiring all five types of Chocolates rewards you with the Valentine’s Chocolate Box.

Time Races, on the other hand, are time trials where you must race against time to reach the end. Completing the race rewards you with a Valentine’s Chocolate Box, with the winner receiving an additional box for their efforts. The race lasts one minute and 50 seconds, within which you must reach the finish line.

Ad

Valentine’s Event Pass

Valentine's Event Pass (Image via Roblox)

Valentine’s Event Pass is a battle pass that rewards you for hatching Sakura Eggs. Hatching Sakura Eggs gives you Points, which serve as XP for this battle pass system. In total, this rewards ladder includes 10 steps, requiring you to amass hundreds of Points by hatching a similarly large number of eggs.

Ad

Here are the freebies to obtain by hatching Sakura Eggs for the Valentine’s Event Pass:

Tier 1: 250 Hearts

250 Hearts Tier 2: Fayrah Dragon

Fayrah Dragon Tier 3: Lollipop Theme Potion

Lollipop Theme Potion Tier 4: Sugar Potion

Sugar Potion Tier 5: Love Potion

Love Potion Tier 6: Bliss Theme Potion

Bliss Theme Potion Tier 7: Desygual Dragon

Desygual Dragon Tier 8: Chocolate Potion

Chocolate Potion Tier 9: Blossoming Aura Trait Potion

Blossoming Aura Trait Potion Tier 10: Cutiepatoo Dragon

Also read: The latest codes for Dragon Adventures

New Dragons and Egg

Valentine's Event update log (Image via Roblox)

Valentine’s Event 2025 introduced four new Dragons during Week 1 of the event. All four of these Dragons can be obtained by hatching the Sakura Egg, with three of them guaranteed in the Event Pass.

Ad

Fayrah, Desygual, and Cutiepatoo are rewards for Tiers 2, 7, and 10 of the Event Pass, while Tarotta is exclusive to the Sakura Egg.

Here are the hatch rates for the Sakura Egg:

Tarotta: 72%; 60% with the Lucky Egg

72%; 60% with the Lucky Egg Fayrah: 25%; 34% with the Lucky Egg

25%; 34% with the Lucky Egg Desygual: 2%; 4% with the Lucky Egg

2%; 4% with the Lucky Egg Cutiepatoo: 1%; 2% with the Lucky Egg

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

When did Valentine’s Event 2025 start in Dragon Adventures?

Dragon Adventures Valentine’s Event 2025 started on February 14, 2025, marking the initiation of the first week of the event.

Ad

When will Valentine’s Event 2025 end in Dragon Adventures?

Dragon Adventures Valentine’s Event 2025 is scheduled to end on March 7, 2025.

What are the newest Dragons introduced during the first week of Dragon Adventures Valentine’s Event 2025?

The newest Dragons introduced with Week 1 of the Valentine’s Event 2025 are Tarotta, Fayrah, Desygual, and Cutiepatoo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024