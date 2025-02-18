Dragon Adventures Valentine's Event pass: All rewards

The Dragon Adventures Valentine’s Event Pass — introduced on February 14, 2025 — features exclusive new Dragons and resources. This battle pass requires you to hatch Sakura Eggs as a part of its leveling system. Additionally, this limited-time event will be available until March 7, 2025.

This guide covers the details of the Valentine’s Event Pass, giving you information on leveling it up and the rewards it has to offer.

An overview of the Valentine’s Event pass in Dragon Adventures

The Valentine's Event Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Valentine’s Event Pass is a limited-time battle pass that can be accessed through the tab of the same name in the Events section. This battle pass is different from the currently ongoing Season 41 Pass — utilizing a unique leveling system that is separate from its standard counterpart.

Leveling up the Valentine’s Event Pass requires you to accumulate Sakura Eggs and hatch them. These eggs are obtained by infusing Origin Egg nests with 100 Hearts, which are obtained by feeding your pet Dragon different types of chocolates. Hatching these Eggs grants you eight Points each — and each level requires a set amount of points to level up.

For instance, reaching the first level of the battle pass requires 40 Points — which equates to five hatched Sakura Eggs. The Points requirement progressively increases — with the final level requiring 680 Points to attain.

Prizes for leveling up the battle pass include Hearts, new event-specific pet Dragons, and Potions.

All rewards offered by the Valentine’s Event Pass

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Here are the rewards you can get by leveling up the Valentine’s Event Pass, along with the Points required to achieve the different tiers:

Tier 1 - 40 Points: 250 Hearts

250 Hearts Tier 2 - 60 Points: Fayrah Pet

Fayrah Pet Tier 3 - 75 Points: Lollipop Theme Potion

Lollipop Theme Potion Tier 4 - 105 Points: Sugar Potion

Sugar Potion Tier 5 - 145 Points: Love Potion

Love Potion Tier 6 - 200 Points: Bliss Theme Potion

Bliss Theme Potion Tier 7 - 255 Points: Desygual Pet

Desygual Pet Tier 8 - 350 Points: Chocolate Potion

Chocolate Potion Tier 9 - 490 Points: Blossoming Aura Trait Potion

Blossoming Aura Trait Potion Tier 10 - 680 Points: Cutiepatoo Pet

In total, you need 2,400 Points or 300 hatched Sakura Eggs to finish the battle pass.

FAQs

How many levels does the Valentine’s Event Pass feature in Dragon Adventures?

The Valentine’s Event Pass features 10 levels that require hatching Sakura Eggs per level up.

What is the final reward for the Valentine’s Event Pass in Dragon Adventures?

The final reward for the Valentine’s Event Pass is the Cutiepatoo Pet Dragon.

How many Points are required to complete the Valentine’s Event Pass in Dragon Adventures?

Completing the Valentine’s Event Pass requires you to acquire 2,400 Points or 300 hatched Sakura Eggs.

