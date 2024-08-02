Dragon Ball RNG Codes 

Dragon Ball RNG Codes
There are many codes to redeem in Dragon Ball RNG (Image via Roblox)

The latest Dragon Ball RNG codes will give you free Zeni, Super Rolls and other in-game items upon redemption. In this Roblox experience, you can roll for Auras inspired by the Dragon Ball franchise. The rarer the Aura, the stronger the attacks. This process relies heavily on luck, and rolling the rarest Auras takes time.

Dragon Ball RNG is one of the few titles in this genre that features PvP and PvE fighting. In this game, you must engage in combat with bosses and other players. As you climb up the leaderboards, you can enhance your character using the Zeni and Super Rolls you get from codes.

Bookmark this article to access the latest Roblox promo codes in Dragon Ball RNG. We'll keep updating the page whenever new codes are issued.

All Dragon Ball RNG Codes (Active)

Here are the active codes for Dragon Ball RNG currently:

List of Active Dragon Ball RNG Codes

CODES

REWARDS

UPDATE8

3.5k Zeni (LATEST)

3KLIKES

5k Zeni

750LIKES

5 Super Rolls

1KLIKES

3k Zeni

UPDATE7

5 Super Rolls

500LIKES

3k Zeni

1KMEMBERS

5k Zeni

2KLIKES

5 Super Rolls

100LIKES

5 Super Rolls

Release

1 Super Roll

UPDATE4

5 Super Rolls

10LIKES

2 Super Rolls

UPDATE6

5k Zeni

50LIKES

3 Super Rolls

250LIKES

5 Super Rolls

Monkey

2.5k Zeni

Inactive Dragon Ball RNG codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Dragon Ball RNG.

How to redeem Dragon Ball RNG codes

Redeeming codes for Dragon Ball RNG is a straightforward process:

  • Open Dragon Ball RNG on Roblox.
  • Click on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the upper left side of the in-game screen.
  • Copy a code from this guide and paste it into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox.
  • Tap the blue ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Dragon Ball RNG codes about, and what’s their importance?

The best Auras in Dragon Ball RNG have a very low drop rate. Fortunately, you can use codes to obtain Super Rolls, which have significantly better drop rates than regular ones.

With the free Super Rolls you can get from the latest codes, you can roll Super Saiyan 2 (1 in 2,500 chance), granting 75 times the luck.

Also check: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Dragon Ball RNG codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

If a code you entered does not give you any rewards, check it for errors. Try copying and pasting it to ensure it is entered correctly.

If the code still doesn't work, it may have expired.

Also check: Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Where to find new Dragon Ball RNG codes

For the latest codes, join the Dragon Ball RNG developer's More & More Games Roblox group. Additionally, you can join the Dragon Ball RNG Discord server for such information.

To keep track of active and inactive codes, you can also visit Sportskeeda's Roblox page regularly.

FAQs on Dragon Ball RNG codes

What are the latest codes for Dragon Ball RNG?

The latest code in Dragon Ball RNG is "THEGAMERMUM", which grants you 3.5K Zeni.

Which code provides the best rewards in Dragon Ball RNG?

The codes "3KLIKES", "1KMEMBERS" & "UPDATE6" grants you free 5k Zeni.

How beneficial are codes for Dragon Ball RNG?

Since the best Auras in Dragon Ball RNG have a low drop rate, use the latest codes for Super Rolls, which offer better drop rates, including a 1 in 2,500 chance for Super Saiyan 2 with 75 times the luck.

