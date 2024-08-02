The latest Dragon Ball RNG codes will give you free Zeni, Super Rolls and other in-game items upon redemption. In this Roblox experience, you can roll for Auras inspired by the Dragon Ball franchise. The rarer the Aura, the stronger the attacks. This process relies heavily on luck, and rolling the rarest Auras takes time.

Dragon Ball RNG is one of the few titles in this genre that features PvP and PvE fighting. In this game, you must engage in combat with bosses and other players. As you climb up the leaderboards, you can enhance your character using the Zeni and Super Rolls you get from codes.

All Dragon Ball RNG Codes (Active)

Free Active codes in Dragon Ball RNG (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Here are the active codes for Dragon Ball RNG currently:

List of Active Dragon Ball RNG Codes CODES REWARDS UPDATE8 3.5k Zeni (LATEST) 3KLIKES 5k Zeni 750LIKES 5 Super Rolls 1KLIKES 3k Zeni UPDATE7 5 Super Rolls 500LIKES 3k Zeni 1KMEMBERS 5k Zeni 2KLIKES 5 Super Rolls 100LIKES 5 Super Rolls Release 1 Super Roll UPDATE4 5 Super Rolls 10LIKES 2 Super Rolls UPDATE6 5k Zeni 50LIKES 3 Super Rolls 250LIKES 5 Super Rolls Monkey 2.5k Zeni

Inactive Dragon Ball RNG codes

At the moment, there are no inactive codes for Dragon Ball RNG.

How to redeem Dragon Ball RNG codes

Redeem codes in Dragon Ball RNG (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

Redeeming codes for Dragon Ball RNG is a straightforward process:

Open Dragon Ball RNG on Roblox.

Click on the ‘Codes’ icon located on the upper left side of the in-game screen.

Copy a code from this guide and paste it into the ‘Enter Code’ textbox.

Tap the blue ‘Redeem’ button and enjoy your rewards.

What are Dragon Ball RNG codes about, and what’s their importance?

Earn free rewards in Dragon Ball RNG (Image via Roblox)

The best Auras in Dragon Ball RNG have a very low drop rate. Fortunately, you can use codes to obtain Super Rolls, which have significantly better drop rates than regular ones.

With the free Super Rolls you can get from the latest codes, you can roll Super Saiyan 2 (1 in 2,500 chance), granting 75 times the luck.

Dragon Ball RNG codes troubleshooting [How to fix]

Dragon Ball RNG invalid code issue (Image via Roblox || Sportskeeda)

If a code you entered does not give you any rewards, check it for errors. Try copying and pasting it to ensure it is entered correctly.

If the code still doesn't work, it may have expired.

Where to find new Dragon Ball RNG codes

For the latest codes, join the Dragon Ball RNG developer's More & More Games Roblox group. Additionally, you can join the Dragon Ball RNG Discord server for such information.

To keep track of active and inactive codes, you can also visit Sportskeeda's Roblox page regularly.

FAQs on Dragon Ball RNG codes

What are the latest codes for Dragon Ball RNG?

The latest code in Dragon Ball RNG is "THEGAMERMUM", which grants you 3.5K Zeni.

Which code provides the best rewards in Dragon Ball RNG?

The codes "3KLIKES", "1KMEMBERS" & "UPDATE6" grants you free 5k Zeni.

How beneficial are codes for Dragon Ball RNG?

Since the best Auras in Dragon Ball RNG have a low drop rate, use the latest codes for Super Rolls, which offer better drop rates, including a 1 in 2,500 chance for Super Saiyan 2 with 75 times the luck.

