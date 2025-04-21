Dragon City Arise Crossover: Location, what to do, and more

In Arise Crossover, Dragon City is the newest addition to the islands peppered across the vast sea. Based on the anime and manga series Dragon Ball, Dragon City will put your Shadows to the test and provide opportunities to recruit new ones. As far as island completion order is concerned, this location is meant to be tackled after Mori Town, making it the eighth one in the game.

Here’s a complete look at Dragon City and what to expect while exploring it.

Breaking down Dragon City in Arise Crossover

Overview and how to find

Dragon City (Image via Roblox)

Dragon City is home to some of the most powerful enemies seen in the game so far, with enemy HP pools skyrocketing far above Mori Town. The area requires you to recruit the best Shadows in Mori Town while having some of the best weapons equipped. Fortunately, the island provides a Weapon Shop that you can visit to purchase some of the newest and best armaments in the experience.

You can visit the island and check how close you are to defeating its enemies at any time, just like the other islands. The City is denoted by a circular icon with stars within, resembling a Dragon Ball. Simply follow the icon with a mount equipped to reach it in no time. This icon will always be visible on the screen, so you should have an easy time navigating to the area.

What you can do in Dragon City

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In addition to fighting enemies and recruiting new Shadows, you can find the regular suite of NPCs found on most endgame islands. These NPCs include the Weapon Shop, the Boat Shop, and the Set Spawn NPC. When you initially arrive on the island, consider checking the Weapon Shop first for the newest weapons made for the City.

If you intend to spend a long time grinding for the best Shadows, use the Set Spawn NPC to make Dragon City the default spawn location. By doing so, you will be able to resume grinding after joining a session at a faster pace.

Additionally, you can acquire various new weapons with the highest base damage values in the game. These include the following:

Twin Draconic Spears: 86.58 Quadrillion Cash

86.58 Quadrillion Cash Eye Rod: 2.73 Quadrillion Cash

2.73 Quadrillion Cash Dual Hybrid Axes: 5.46 Quadrillion Cash

5.46 Quadrillion Cash Double Troll Bane: 10.92 Quadrillion Cash

10.92 Quadrillion Cash Runic Axe: 21.84 Quadrillion Cash

21.84 Quadrillion Cash Twin Argent Spears: 43.29 Quadrillion Cash

Dragon City enemies

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Enemies in Dragon City have HP pools starting in the quadrillions and reaching quintillions. These foes include Turtle, Green, and Sky, all of whom have several variants found across the City. Once you defeat them, you have up to three attempts to Arise them as Shadows. Alternatively, you can destroy them to receive Gems instead.

Should one of the attempts succeed, they will be added to your roster of Shadows. However, if all three attempts fail, the enemy will disappear, giving you no reward other than Cash for defeating them. More powerful enemies will, more often than not, be quite challenging to recruit as Shadows.

The City is also home to a dungeon featuring Frieza as the main enemy. This enemy typically has well over a quintillion HP, making him among the most formidable enemies in Arise Crossover.

FAQs

How to find Dragon City in Arise Crossover

Dragon City can be reached by following the circular icon with stars, which is always visible on the HUD.

What is the Dragon City Dungeon Boss in Arise Crossover?

The Dungeon Boss in Dragon City is Frieza, the iconic villain from the source material.

How to Arise enemies as Shadows in Arise Crossover

To Arise a defeated enemy, press and hold the Interact button (E by default) to make an attempt at recruiting them.

