Mori Town Arise Crossover: Location, what to do, and more

In your travels across the Arise Crossover map, you will encounter various anime and manga-themed islands based on specific shows. Added on March 30, 2025, Mori Town is a location based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, featuring enemies with HP pools in the quadrillions. In terms of island completion order, this makes this location the seventh one to tackle, featuring some of the toughest foes so far.

Let’s take a look at what Mori Town is all about in Arise Crossover, how you can find it, and everything you can do on the island.

Breaking down Mori Town in Arise Crossover

Overview and how to find

Mori Town (Image via Roblox)

Mori Town is a location based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and is designed to test your knowledge of the game. Your Shadows and choice of weapons must both be peerless to defeat the enemies found on the island. Since the foes on the island have HP in the quadrillions, ensure that your weapons and Shadows are upgraded to the utmost degree.

Trending

Like the other islands, the town has no unlock condition and can be accessed at any time. That said, its completion is gated by the enemy HP pool, which will halt you in your tracks by its sheer volume. If you skip islands and reach straight for Mori Town, it will be next to impossible to defeat foes within a reasonable amount of time.

You can find Mori Town by following the black Japanese Katakana symbol GoGo on the HUD. This icon, like the others on the map, will always be visible unless you opt to disable the HUD entirely.

What you can do in Mori Town

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Mori Town includes a standard set of friendly NPCs, including a Weapon shop, a Boat shop, and a Set Spawn NPC. The Weapon Shop has various weapons, including a powerful Reaper Scythe that, when enchanted, will have a damage rating of about 20 trillion. This scythe was introduced in the same update as the town.

You can interact with the Boat Shop NPC to gain access to an Aquatic Mount. This will let you traverse the seas at a faster rate, provided you don’t already have access to a flying mount.

Lastly, the Set Spawn NPC lets you set Mori Town as your checkpoint. Until you switch to a different location, you will always load into this location when you start the game.

Mori Town enemies

Diablo, the final Mori Town enemy (Image via Roblox)

Mori Town includes three main enemy types: Golyne, Gosuke, and Diablo. There are many variants of these adversaries scattered across the town, and your objective is to defeat them and Arise them as Shadows.

The different variants of these foes are only distinct in terms of their HP pools and model sizes; otherwise, they function identically as far as mechanics go. Larger versions have higher health pools, with the large Diablo in the middle of the town acting as the final boss. The boss version of Diablo has 12.80 quadrillion HP, making him the most formidable opponent so far.

Each of these is a static enemy that you can continue attacking without fear of retaliation. Once they are defeated, you can either attempt to Arise them by holding the interact button (E) or destroy them to earn Gems.

FAQs

How to find Mori Town in Arise Crossover

Mori Town can be found by following the GoGo symbol on the HUD.

What is the final boss of Mori Town in Arise Crossover?

The final boss of Mori Town is Diablo, found close to the center of the island.

What is the order of island completion before Mori Town in Arise Crossover?

You must complete Leveling City, Grass Village, Brum Island, Faceheal Town, Lucky Kingdom, and Nipon City before being ready to tackle foes in Mori Town.

