Grass Village Arise Crossover: How to unlock, NPCs, and enemies

The locations in Arise Crossover are all based on a specific theme, which dictates the enemy types you fight, along with the general vibe of the island. Grass Village is the second island that you are meant to tackle following a triumphant victory against Vermillion in Leveling City. You can find this Naruto-inspired area by following the Ninja sigil that is ever-present on the HUD.

Let’s go over the details of the Grass Village, how to access it, and look at the NPCs that populate this region.

Everything you need to know about Grass Village in Arise Crossover

Overview and how to unlock

Grass Island (Image via Roblox)

As the second main location of the experience, Grass Village has you tackle enemies whose HP starts at 84,000 and continues to rise into the millions. The island tests your party of Shadows and your choice of weapons, both of which will undergo a major shift as you play through the area.

The island has no unlock conditions and can be accessed from the very beginning of the game. You may use an Aquatic or Flying Mount to follow the Ninja icon and reach the island, or simply swim across if there are no other options.

Even though you can access the island from the beginning of the game, defeating any of its occupants is entirely a different matter. Since the HP pools of your foes range from tens of thousands to millions, it will be nearly impossible to tackle the island without proper training.

The level-gated nature of the enemies is similar to what is known as a beef gate. This term typically refers to areas that can be accessed at any time, but the player cannot meaningfully interact with the gameplay systems. While enemies in this title don’t kill or even attack you, you won’t be able to access the items they drop without being properly leveled.

NPCs and enemies

Friendly NPCs (Image via Roblox)

Grass Island includes the Weapon Shop and Set Spawn NPCs, both of which offer valuable services. You will need access to the Weapon Shop rather frequently, making its inclusion a point of convenience. Additionally, if you wish to continue your adventures another time, interact with the Set Spawn NPC to make this location your standard spawn location.

Listed below are the various enemy mobs that you can face while in Grass Village:

Snake Man: 84,000 HP

84,000 HP Blossom: 840,000 HP

840,000 HP Black Crow: 15 million HP

15 million HP Dor (final boss): 204.75 million HP

FAQs

How to find Grass Village in Arise Crossover

Grass Village can be found by following the Ninja emblem on the HUD.

Which islands must be completed before accessing Grass Village in Arise Crossover?

It is recommended to finish Leveling City before heading to Grass Village, making it the second island to tackle in your adventures.

Which anime or manga series does Grass Village take inspiration from in Arise Crossover?

Grass Village takes cues from the animanga series Naruto for its layout and enemy design.

