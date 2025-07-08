Drenched multiplier Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden includes iterations of Mutations that are effectively better versions of their standard counterparts. The Drenched Mutation is one such Mutation iteration, being a more lucrative form of the Wet Mutation. Acquired during the Tropical Rain Weather Event, this Mutation is not bound by any event durations or time limits.

Here’s a quick overview of the Drenched Mutation and its multiplier in Grow a Garden.

Drenched Mutation and its multiplier in Grow a Garden

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Drenched Mutation is a result of the Tropical Rain Weather Event, during which the Mutation is randomly applied to Fruits on all farms. Tropical Rain is in the standard rotation of Weather Events, so there’s always a chance of it activating during a session. While it is active, plants also receive a 50% growth speed bonus in addition to the Drenched Mutation.

Drenched has a sell value multiplier of 5x, which makes it as good as Twisted, Cloudtouched, Plasma, etc. It causes a visual change as well, causing large water droplets to emanate from the affected Fruit. Furthermore, the affected Fruit becomes slightly brighter as a result of this transformation.

As of this writing, there is no way to trigger it manually, making its acquisition largely RNG-reliant.

About the Tropical Rain Weather Event

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Tropical Rain is a rain-type Weather Event that has two primary effects: the Drenched Mutation and a 50% growth speed bonus. While it may seem similar to the regular Rain Weather Event, they share no common characteristics whatsoever. For one, Tropical Rain cannot apply the Wet Mutation at all, which makes it markedly different from the standard rain.

Being a standard Weather Event, Tropical Rain cannot be triggered by the player. It doesn’t have a fixed active window either, which makes its occurrence completely RNG-reliant. While active, it causes a few notable changes in the skybox and the map as a whole.

During Tropical Rain, the sky turns green during the downpour, simulating heavy rain in a forest. Water pools on the floor, reacting to the player’s footsteps and the rain itself. These visual changes aim to improve your immersion in the experience, enhancing your gardening experience through gameplay and visual changes alike.

FAQs

How to get Drenched Mutation in Grow a Garden

The Drenched Mutation has a chance to be applied to a Fruit during the Tropical Rain Weather Event.

What is the sell value multiplier offered by the Drenched Mutation in Grow a Garden?

The Drenched Mutation applies a 5x sell value multiplier to the affected Fruit.

Can Tropical Rain be triggered manually in Grow a Garden?

No, the Tropical Rain Weather Event cannot be activated manually.

