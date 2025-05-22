Dress to Impress Gamepasses: All passes and price details

Dress to Impress has several gamepass that allow players to obtain a variety of items also have access to the VIP room. However, with all the different gamepasses available for purchase, it can be quite confusing to pick the best one. This is especially true for new players who are unaware of everything about the game.

This article offers a complete list of available gamepasses you can purchase and what each one of them does.

All Dress to Impress gamepasses

You can get various gamepasses at once (Image via Roblox)

Numerous gamepasses offer benefits ranging from custom makeup to exclusive clothing sets. Here are all the passes, their prices, and what benefits they offer.

Pass Price Benefits VIP Pass Monthly - 299 Robux Permanent - 799 Robux - Unlocks the VIP Room in the game. - Gives you access to the VIP-only clothing and accessories. Custom Makeup 139 Robux Allows you to create custom makeup looks. Increased Item Limit 55 Robux Increases the item layering limit from 18 to 24. Run Faster 59 Increases your movement speed from 0% to 100%. 2x Money 159 Robux You will get double the money from collecting the currency from the floor. Moongazer Set 119 Robux - Moongazer Crown - Moongazer Skirt - Moongazer Sleeves - Moongazer Top Demin Star Set 119 Robux - Denim Set Pants - Denim Set Boots - Denim Set Top - Denim Bag Rich Girl Set 119 Robux - Rich Girl Bag - Rich Girl Boots - Rich Girl Jacket French Luxury Bag 39 Robux - French Luxury Bag Queen of Hearts 159 Robux - Queen of Hearts Pants - Queen of Hearts Top Limited Luxury Dress 99 Robux - Limited Luxury Dress Futuristic Suit 25 Robux - Futuristic Suit

How to purchase a pass in the game?

You need the VIP Pass to access this area (Image via Roblox)

Purchasing a pass in the game is very easy. All you need to do is load the game, hop into a lobby, and then click on the second icon on the left side of the screen (the lipstick and shoes icon in the middle). This will open a new window with different tabs that you can navigate between.

Click on the Gamepass tab and then any of the passes you wish to purchase. You must have enough Robux to complete the transaction. So, recharge before making a purchase.

Are the gamepasses worth buying?

Getting the 2x Money pass can be useful (Image via Roblox)

Since there are quite a few passes that you can purchase, it is common to be confused. If you ask me, not all these passes are worth purchasing. This is mainly because some of the dress sets are outdated, and the developer releases new and better ones often. So, spend your money on other passes that let you make more money or use more item layers.

Purchasing the VIP Pass gives you access to a huge collection of VIP-only items and, thus, an edge over others during the fashion shows. You can also purchase the Custom Makeup set, since it doesn't cost a lot of money and also lets you apply different makeup.

FAQs about Dress to Impress

How much does the VIP Pass cost in Dress to Impress?

The monthly VIP Pass costs 299 Robux, and the permanent one costs 799 Robux.

How much does the 2x Money Pass cost in Dress to Impress?

This pass costs 159 Robux.

How much does the Moongazer Set cost in Dress to Impress?

This set costs 119 Robux in the game.

