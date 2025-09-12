Dress to Impress - Roblox The Takeover

Dress to Impress features four challenges specifically designed for the Roblox The Takeover event. These challenges are available for all players to complete until September 22, 2025, after which, they and the associated rewards will become inaccessible. Robloxians can earn Solo Cred, The Takeover badges, and a chance to earn Crew Cred as well.

Ad

Here’s a quick guide on completing The Takeover challenges in this title.

How to start The Takeover challenges in Dress to Impress

Official cover art for the event (Image via Roblox)

This game is found in Strat University District of The Takeover event experience. Head over to the portal that leads to the district and use it to teleport to the new event map. From there, find the Dress to Impress portal and step into it to get started. You can also access the experience directly from the Roblox Player app to get started.

Ad

Trending

Since the title doesn’t feature a dedicated event NPC, you can start planning for challenge completion right away. You can view the objectives required for challenge completion at any time using The Takeover button at the bottom right.

Use this guide for a comprehensive list of all games featured in Roblox The Takeover.

How to complete The Takeover challenges in Dress to Impress

The Takeover challenges (Image via Roblox)

You must complete four challenges as part of The Takeover event to earn all associated rewards in this title. These challenges, dubbed Noob, Pro, Master, and Extreme, gradually raise the difficulty bar, making it important to adapt accordingly. Their respective objectives are listed below:

Ad

Noob: Play a round from start to finish.

Play a round from start to finish. Pro: Place on the podium once.

Place on the podium once. Master: Place on the podium twice in a row.

Place on the podium twice in a row. Extreme: Place on the podium but start your outfit when 30 seconds are left on the timer, or only using clothing that no one else is wearing.

These objectives are straightforward, but rely on a lot of luck. It all depends on the server you’re in, and the best way to approach this is to find a server with a low player count. That way, you can maximize your odds of winning and completing these challenges.

Ad

Upon completing these objectives, you will receive a total of 22 Solo Cred, the four Takeover badges, and a chance to get Crew Cred. The four Takeover badges are called The Takeover 1, The Takeover 2, The Takeover 3, and The Takeover 4 for each of the four difficulty levels.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Dress to Impress

Are The Takeover challenges easy to complete in Dress to Impress?

Ad

Yes, the challenges are fairly easy to complete, if a little luck-reliant.

Is The Takeover a limited-time event?

Yes, the Takeover will only last for 10 days, after which it will become unavailable.

Which District is Dress to Impress located in?

This title can be found in the Strat University District.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025