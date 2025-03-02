Dress to Impress Style Showdown guide

Dress to Impress' latest update has added a new mode called Style Showdown to the game. It offers an exciting opportunity for players to compete against each other in a fast-paced fashion show as they demonstrate their skills and fashion sense. However, this can be confusing if you're new to the game.

This guide will help you understand the Style Showdown game mode and what you must do in it.

A brief guide to Style Showdown in Dress to Impress

You can enter the game mode from here (Image via Roblox)

The Style Showdown mode has eight different challenges that are mixed up in different rounds. As stated, you must face other players and secure votes to move on to the next round. The player with the least amount of votes gets eliminated. You will also get Style Stars for winning each round.

To begin this mode, click the gear icon to change the server and then click Style Showdown. This will take you to a new lobby, where you must enter the circle alongside nine other players. Following a brief cutscene, the first round will begin. After the ramp walk, you will be asked to vote for the top three contestants that you thought were good.

You must vote for others after the rampwalk (Image via Roblox)

Note that you will lose Style Stars if you don't vote. If you have the lowest amount of stars, Lana will eliminate you. You can purchase the Immunity game pass for 249 Robux to save yourself from elimination. In the final round, all eliminated players will vote to pick the winner from the top three remaining contestants.

All challenges and rewards in the Style Showdown game mode

Each round can have a certain challenge (Image via Roblox)

When playing this mode, Lana will randomly add challenges to each round. There are a total of eight challenges with varying restrictions:

Limited Items: The game will force you to use a few randomly selected items for that round.

The game will force you to use a few randomly selected items for that round. Item Lock: The game will randomly lock certain items for that round.

The game will randomly lock certain items for that round. Random Item: The game will lock a random item in your inventory. It cannot be removed until the round ends.

The game will lock a random item in your inventory. It cannot be removed until the round ends. Vote Reveal: After voting, Lana might reveal who each player voted for. This means you will know who votes for you and the three players you voted for.

After voting, Lana might reveal who each player voted for. This means you will know who votes for you and the three players you voted for. Immunity Idol: This will keep you safe despite the result of the voting for that round.

This will keep you safe despite the result of the voting for that round. Double Elimination: Instead of one, Lana will eliminate two players in that round.

Instead of one, Lana will eliminate two players in that round. Speed Round: During this debuff, you will have less time to dress and prepare compared to the normal rounds.

During this debuff, you will have less time to dress and prepare compared to the normal rounds. Pose Sync: During this round, random poses will drop from above, and you must sync your pose with them to gain victory.

If you survive all the challenges, reach the final round, and secure the most votes, you will be declared the winner. For this, you will receive a full set that includes a black costume and a headdress. The developer will also add more items as Style Showdown rewards to make winning more fulfilling.

FAQs about Dress to Impress

How many players can play Style Showdown in Dress to Impress?

A total of 10 players can play this game mode at a time.

How many players can you vote for in Style Showdown in Dress to Impress?

You must vote for three players during each round.

Are there different themes for the rounds in Style Showdown in Dress to Impress?

Yes, you must dress up in a different theme during each round.

