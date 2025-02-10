Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest Chapter 2 guide

The latest update of Dress to Impress features the Valentine's Quest, which comes with two chapters that you must complete to get the corresponding reward. While the first chapter is relatively easy to clear, the second one can be quite confusing and time-consuming with its minigames and hidden chests.

As such, this article will offer a complete guide to the second chapter of the Valentine's Quest in Dress to Impress to help you complete it.

Complete guide to Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest Chapter 2

You must open the door to move forward (Image via Roblox)

Completing Chapter 1 will automatically lead you to the second chapter of the Valentine's Quest. However, you can also get into it from the main event lobby. Once inside, you will watch a cutscene and enter Agamemnon's domain. You will also notice a new icon on the right side of the screen. This represents the four chests that you must find and unlock to gain access to the next area.

First chest location

The first chest is in the pond (Image via Roblox)

To find the first chest, start from the center island in front of the locked door. From there, go left and walk down the left path to reach a small area with a pond in the middle. You can swim in this pond and locate the chest at the other end.

Play this minigame to open the chest (Image via Roblox)

You must complete the "Find the Match" minigame to open the chest. The game will display various matching cards and then flip them. You have five tries to click on the matching cards to complete the minigame.

Second chest location

The second chest is in this area (Image via Roblox)

Start heading back from the island with the first chest and take a left to enter the area with lots of furniture thrown around. Finding the chest here can be very confusing, so follow the directions provided below:

From the entrance, head straight and ignore the first turn.

Take the left at the very end.

Jump over the bookshelf and then take a right turn.

Jump over the fallen shelves and take a left turn.

Keep going straight and take the right turn at the end of the corridor.

Jump over obstacles and then turn left.

Keep going straight into the narrow passage.

At the very end, turn right and you'll find a large stack of crates.

The chest is behind the crates.

The chest is behind the crates (Image via Roblox)

You'll need to play the "Click the Butterfly" minigame to open this chest. You'll be shown a card with a butterfly and it will then be shuffled; you must keep track of that card and click on it. Do this thrice to open the chest.

Third chest location

The third chest is at this location (Image via Roblox)

For the third chest, head back to the spawn island and take the right bridge. The bright area will instantly dim as you enter the place. Fortunately, the chest glows red even in the dark, making it easier to locate. Simply look for the twisted trees in the area and you'll find the chest behind the one on the right side of the arena.

You'll need to find the chest in the dark (Image via Roblox)

This time, you must play the "Find the Match" minigame to open the chest. Since you only have five tries, we recommend taking a screenshot when the game shows the pairs and then using it to click on the right ones.

Fourth chest location

Enter the ruins to find the last chest in Dress to Impress (Image via Roblox)

Head back towards the spawn island from the third chest's location and use the bridge at the other end to reach the ruins. Walk straight, climb the stairs, and you can find the chest behind behind the big tree.

The chest is behind the tree (Image via Roblox)

You will need to play the "Click the Butterfly" minigame once again to open this chest. Just keep an eye on the butterfly card and click on it three times to complete it and collect the last heart to open the door.

Opening the door

Play the minigame to open the door (Image via Roblox)

Once you open all the chests, you will be teleported to the door's location. Now, you must complete another minigame. There will be a big bar that displays four colors in a sequence. Remember the order and wait for the timer to start. When it begins, immediately walk towards the statue with the right color and click on it.

If you click on all four of them in the order that the colors were shown, you will unlock one of the locks on the door. Since there are three locks, you will need to complete this minigame thrice.

You'll find the orb behind the door in Dress to Impress (Image via Roblox)

Once you do, the door will open. Simply head inside and click on the orb to activate it.

Completing the obby

There are various blocks that you will find (Image via Roblox)

Once you activate the first orb, a bridge will appear taking you to the next island. Now, you must complete an obby (obstacle course) to activate multiple orbs and reach the final destination. It is relatively easy to understand and complete, but we have some pointers that will help you out:

You will encounter giant red blocks moving up and down during an obby. Be patient and let them be either on your level or below you when you make the jump.

When thin red blocks appear, make sure to quickly jump from one to another, as they disappear shortly after you land on them.

You will also come across red blocks that move sideways. Simply wait for them to be at your level before making the jump.

Make sure to activate the orbs as you reach the new area.

Your POV will change when you land on the chains to complete an obby. Keep an eye out for the gaps and make jumps. When you find rocks above or below the chains, it usually means you must jump on them to move further.

Reward for completing the Valentine's Quest in Dress to Impress

You will get this dress as a reward in Dress to Impress (Image via Roblox)

Once you complete the obby and enter the final door, a cutscene will play where some characters from the past will revive. Finally, you can return to the main dressing room and find the Cupid's Prodigy set that you can now equip.

Simply hit the makeup room and wear the dress to show off to other players that you have completed the grind and are worthy of the attire.

FAQs about Dress to Impress

Is there a boss fight in Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest?

No, there is no boss fight in the Valentine's Quest.

How many chests do you need to open in Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest?

You are required to open four chests during the quest.

How many chapters are in Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest?

The quest has two chapters that you must complete.

