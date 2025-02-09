Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest Chapter 1 Guide

Dress to Impress' latest update has introduced various new items, rewards, and a couple of tasks. The Valentine's Quest is one such mission that comes in two chapters and has you complete a series of tasks for some rewards. Not only does this require a bit of grinding but you also have to remain vigilant and complete the mission within the specified time.

This article offers a brief guide that'll take you through the quest and tell you everything you must know to complete it easily.

A Brief Guide to Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest Chapter 1

This portal will take you to the quest (Image via Roblox)

To start the mission, click on the gear icon at the bottom of the screen and then click on the Valentine's Quest server. Alternatively, you can enter the portal in the garden from the main lobby. You'll then get to choose if you want to play the quest on your own or with others. Once inside, interact with the gate, watch the cutscene, and then take the left corridor to reach the large hall with the NPC Leah.

Chapter 1 has two parts to it (Image via Roblox)

Do note that the first chapter of the Valentine's Quest is divided into two main parts. The first one requires you to mix up some potions while the other has you shoot down some targets. We have broken them down further to help you understand both tasks.

Part 1

Enter the hall to start the mission (Image via Roblox)

Enter the hall and walk up to the NPC to watch the cutscene explaining the task. Pick any one of the cauldrons spread in a circle and remember the shape of the bottles that pop up on the screen. Then, click on it and use your mouse to move the bar at the right and the bottom to make the potion.

Remember the potion bottles (Image via Roblox)

Once you have the potion, fill it in one of the glass bottles and take it to the bigger cauldron near the NPC. You must repeat this three times, but remember to keep an eye on the timer on the bottom left side of the screen. You will have to restart the whole thing if you fail to produce three potions within that limit.

Also check: Dress to Impress Valentine's Day update Part 1 patch notes

Part 2

You need to shoot hearts and gain points (Image via Roblox)

Once you finish making all three potions, a new portal will appear in the hall, taking you to the next destination. You will find yourself on a balcony with a bow and arrow and must shoot the hearts floating in the sky above the garden. Simply press and hold the left mouse button to set the course for the arrow and release it at the right time to hit the target.

You must keep hitting the hearts until you fill the bar on the left side. Also, keep an eye on the timer since you have to fill the bar before the time runs out. Once you complete this task, there will be a new cutscene following which you'll be required to hit one golden heart.

However, this heart moves faster and follows a weird path so take your time and aim properly before shooting. Hitting the heart will trigger another cutscene and complete Chapter 1 of the Valentine's Quest.

Also check: Dress to Impress Codes

FAQs about Dress to Impress

How many chapters are in the Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest?

The quest has two chapters.

How many potions do you need to make in the first part of the Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest?

You must make three potions to finish the first part of the quest.

Is there a time limit when shooting hearts in the Dress to Impress Valentine's Quest?

Yes, you must shoot down the hearts and fill the bar within a time limit.

