Dress To Impress Mini Quest guide: How to get the Lana Doll

The Freeplay Mini Quest update has introduced a brand-new accessory, colloquially named Lana Doll, in Dress to Impress. Players of any skill level can obtain it after fixing a tattered doll in the Freeplay Mode. To do so, they'll need to find and collect three items scattered across different locations in the game.

The three items required for repairing the broken doll are Thread, Buttons, and Needle. The precise locations of these items are mentioned in this guide.

A complete guide for completing the Lana Doll quest

Enter a Freeplay server

Choose the Freeplay Mode (Image via Roblox)

The Lana Doll mini quest is exclusive to Freeplay servers. To join one, click "Menu" at the bottom left corner of the screen and then select "Teleport." A pop-up menu will show all the available servers in Dress to Impress, from which you need to select the pink Freeplay Mode.

In Dress to Impress Freeplay, there are no time restrictions or dress themes, allowing you to freely explore the game's content. You can take your time to find all the items related to the mini quest.

Collect Buttons

Squeeze the toy bear to get Buttons (Image via Roblox)

Buttons can be found in the white house outside of the Freeplay dressing room. To get there, walk backward after spawning in the game and exit the building. The quest-related house will be directly in front of you.

After entering this house, take the stairs to reach a hallway with three rooms. Enter the room on your left side, which has a picture of a Doberman in its bedroom.

While inside this room, the toy bear that gives Buttons can be found on a shelf. It is next to a picture of a dog, above an interactable laptop.

Collect Needle

Get the Needle in a haystack (Image via Roblox)

To obtain the Needle, you'll need to search a haystack. It is behind the same white house that contains the toy bear, so just walk around the building to reach the spot in Dress to Impress.

Collect Thread

Thread can be found in Lana's Salon (Image via Roblox)

The last item required for fixing the broken doll is Thread. You can find it on the shelf on the right side of Lana. Since it is extremely small, you'll need to get real close to the shelf to interact with the Thread.

Once you've collected all three items, a message will appear on the screen: "I should be able to repair Lana's doll now."

Repair Lana's doll

Sew the broken doll to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

When all the necessary items are collected, interact with the broken doll atop the desk in Lana's Salon. Your character will start stitching the doll, and after a few seconds, receive the Lana Doll and 250 Seashells as rewards.

To equip the Lana Doll after completing the mini quest, simply click the object in Lana's Salon. You can use it in any mode and server in Dress to Impress.

FAQs on Dress to Impress

How do I interact with objects to get the quest-related items?

To interact with your environment, press the 'E' key on PC.

Is the Lana Doll mini quest only available in Freeplay?

Yes, this mini quest can only be completed in the Freeplay Mode.

What are the rewards for fixing Lana's broken doll?

If you fix the doll in Freeplay Mode, you'll unlock the Lana Doll and 250 Seashells.

