Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2 guide

An exciting collaboration is underway in Driving Empire. It will last until August 10, 2025, and is themed around The Bad Guys 2, an animated movie that has recently hit the theatres. The collaboration features various new Cars and a few challenges, completing which will reward you with exclusive items.
Read on to learn about all the features of the Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2 collaboration.
Everything you need to know about Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2
Challenges
You will see a The Bad Guys 2 icon in the right corner of the interface. Click on it, and check out the challenges you must complete. Finishing them will reward you with The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car.
The challenges featured in the event section include collecting vehicle parts. Here are all of them:
- Hood
- Wheels
- Rims
- Doors
- Tail Lights
- Grille
- Trunk
- Bumper
- Mirrors
- License Plate
These items are dispersed throughout different areas of the map. You can navigate to them by the signs that show up when you begin the expedition.
Apart from these, the collaboration has also brought an Event Hub, where you can teleport to via the Join Hub button featured in The Bad Guys 2 events section.
Event Hub
In the Event Hub, you will see a big parking lot surrounded by some grandly lit buildings and colorful skybeam lights.
Here are the activities you can engage in in the Event Hub:
Betty Beater
Among the parked vehicles, you will see the Betty Beater car, which you can acquire via the Redeem Code: BADGUYS2.
Belt UGC
You can claim the Bad Guys 2 Belt UGC available in the parking lot. However, this is a limited-edition item. If it runs out, try to purchase it from another user on www.roblox.com.
The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van
As you move toward the main hall in the hub, you will encounter another vehicle, The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van, for you to claim for free.
The Hall: Lord of Lucha
In the main hall, you will see The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car being showcased at the centre and the film's trailer running on the screens.
FAQs related to Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2
What does The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van look like?
The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van is a food truck with a sky blue and orange color scheme. It has a giant hot dog on the top and "Wiener Van" written on either side.
What does The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car look like?
The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car is a black automobile with a sunroof as well as silver rims, bumper, and grilles.
