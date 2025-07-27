  • home icon
Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2 guide

By Himanshu Suryawanshi
Modified Jul 27, 2025 09:25 GMT
Collect all parts and unlock a new car in Driving Empire (Image via Roblox)

An exciting collaboration is underway in Driving Empire. It will last until August 10, 2025, and is themed around The Bad Guys 2, an animated movie that has recently hit the theatres. The collaboration features various new Cars and a few challenges, completing which will reward you with exclusive items.

Read on to learn about all the features of the Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2 collaboration.

Everything you need to know about Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2

Know everything about the collaboration with this guide (Image via Roblox)

Challenges

You will see a The Bad Guys 2 icon in the right corner of the interface. Click on it, and check out the challenges you must complete. Finishing them will reward you with The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car.

The challenges featured in the event section include collecting vehicle parts. Here are all of them:

  • Hood
  • Wheels
  • Rims
  • Doors
  • Tail Lights
  • Grille
  • Trunk
  • Bumper
  • Mirrors
  • License Plate

These items are dispersed throughout different areas of the map. You can navigate to them by the signs that show up when you begin the expedition.

Apart from these, the collaboration has also brought an Event Hub, where you can teleport to via the Join Hub button featured in The Bad Guys 2 events section.

Event Hub

In the Event Hub, you will see a big parking lot surrounded by some grandly lit buildings and colorful skybeam lights.

Here are the activities you can engage in in the Event Hub:

Betty Beater

Among the parked vehicles, you will see the Betty Beater car, which you can acquire via the Redeem Code: BADGUYS2.

Belt UGC

You can claim the Bad Guys 2 Belt UGC available in the parking lot. However, this is a limited-edition item. If it runs out, try to purchase it from another user on www.roblox.com.

The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van

As you move toward the main hall in the hub, you will encounter another vehicle, The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van, for you to claim for free.

The Hall: Lord of Lucha

In the main hall, you will see The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car being showcased at the centre and the film's trailer running on the screens.

FAQs related to Driving Empire x The Bad Guys 2

What does The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van look like?

The Bad Guys 2 Wiener Van is a food truck with a sky blue and orange color scheme. It has a giant hot dog on the top and "Wiener Van" written on either side.

What does The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car look like?

The Bad Guys 2 Muscle Car is a black automobile with a sunroof as well as silver rims, bumper, and grilles.

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu Suryawanshi

Himanshu is an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games. Battle royale games like Free Fire and PUBG form a big part of his coverage, along with Supercell titles such as Clash of Clans and Clash Royale. He has written more than 750 articles in over a year and a half with Sportskeeda, accumulating more than 2 million views.

Himanshu’s forte lies in delving deep into the intricacies of the games he covers and staying tuned to their communities. This enables him to provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He draws inspiration from various industry professionals and particularly admires prominent Clash of Clans content creator Judo Sloth.

Introduced to the gaming world at a young age, Himanshu’s video game journey commenced with God of War. While he enjoys exploring diverse game genres, multiplayer titles hold a special place in his heart due to their competitive and captivating nature.

Aside from gaming, Himanshu’s interests span reading, writing, and films.

