Dudes Battlegrounds Secret Quest NPC guide

The latest update of Dudes Battlegrounds has introduced a Secret Quest NPC somewhere on the map. This NPC is called Ashley, and she can be found in one of the buildings surrounding the main battle arena. Her quest is structured similarly to the Chopper’s tasks, where you must collect mission-specific currency by finishing three repeatable objectives.

Here’s what you need to know about the Secret Quest NPC Ashley and what you receive for finishing her missions.

Everything you need to know about the Secret Quest NPC in Dudes Battlegrounds

How to find

The Secret Quest NPC, Ashley (Image via Roblox)

You can find Ashley on the first floor of a building near the battle arena. Once you load onto the map, approach the statue found adjacent to the combat area. This statue has two flags next to it and is fairly easy to spot. While facing it, turn right and follow the path until you see the NPC in the distance.

Now, you can speak with Ashley to initiate her mission and try to receive the associated reward.

Mission and reward

Ashley's missions (Image via Roblox)

Upon speaking to Ashley, you will receive a set of three objectives. The game lets you pick any of the three to finish and completing it grants you access to Cash, the mission-specific currency. To finish the mission, you need to collect 100 Cash in total.

The three objectives you see upon interacting with Ashley can be repeated until you collect the aforementioned amount of money. You are free to choose which mission works the fastest for you, which makes this quest quite intuitive for all players. These tasks change from one player to the next and may include the following:

Betray (Kill) Chopper(s)

Destroy Hydrants

Break Glasses

Betray (kill) Military Man(s), and more.

Of these objectives, breaking glasses is the easiest, particularly if your fighter has an area-of-effect attack. Regardless, feel free to pick the one you find the most convenient or enjoyable, as the only thing that matters in this quest is to collect 100 Cash.

Upon finishing the mission, return to Ashley to receive the reward: the Vial accessory. The Vial doesn’t have any passive effects; it simply adds the accessory to your avatar’s hand, making it a purely cosmetic item.

FAQs

