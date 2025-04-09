Duels codes (April 2025)

The latest Duels codes can be redeemed for additional benefits in the shooter experience. Inspired by Rivals, Murderers VS Sheriffs, and more noteworthy Roblox games, Duels features several modes and a long list of weapon skins to make players spoiled for choice. You can play solo or team up with a friend to gain EXP and Gems with each match.

Ad

While Gems can be earned from hard-fought duels, gift codes offer a simpler way to get these crystals. Use them to purchase weapon skins and characters in Roblox Duels.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Duels codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Duels codes

Engage in intense solo or team-based duels (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there is a single working code for Roblox Duels. The following list will be updated when more freebies are released for the shooting game.

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Duels Code Rewards 1MVISITS 800 Gems

Ad

Expired Duels codes

There are no inactive Duels codes at the moment.

Also check: Latest Spellblade codes

How to redeem Roblox Duels codes

The Pass tab is beside the Shop tab (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Duels:

Ad

Open Duels on Roblox.

Click the golden Pass on the left side of the screen.

on the left side of the screen. Select Codes from the top of the Season Pass menu.

from the top of the Season Pass menu. Once the redemption menu opens, enter an active code in the " Enter Code.. " text box.

" text box. Hit Submit to send a code activation request in the game.

When a Duels code is redeemed successfully, a checkmark appears briefly on the screen. Subsequently, you will see a "Success" notification at the top of the redemption menu.

Ad

Roblox Duels codes and their importance

Buy different Crates by utilizing Gems (Image via Roblox)

The active Roblox codes for Duels increase your purchasing power by providing free Gems. You can spend the in-game currency on Standard and Premium Crates to get weapon skins. Additionally, Gems can be used in the Kit Shop to get characters with unique abilities. For instance, Scorch gains a speed buff with kill streaks, while Crow can kill enemies and consume their souls to become temporarily invincible.

Ad

Duels code troubleshooting (How to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in Duels (Image via Roblox)

The common reasons for the "Invalid Code" issue in Roblox Duels are typos and unnecessary spaces in the text box. So, type each code precisely to claim rewards. Double-check the entries for any mistakes and then click the Redeem button in the game. To ensure quicker redemptions, copy the working codes from the provided list and paste them into the text box.

Ad

Also check: Latest Murderers VS Sheriffs codes

Where to find new Duels codes

Join the DUELS Discord server to remain informed about the latest codes. New ones are typically announced by the creators to celebrate milestones and updates.

FAQs on codes for Duels

What is the latest code for Roblox Duels?

1MVISITS is the newest code for the shooter experience.

Ad

How many times can a promo code be redeemed in Duels?

Each Duels promo code can be redeemed only once by an account. The "Code already claimed" error prevents multiple redemptions of a valid code.

When will more codes arrive for Roblox Duels?

New codes for Duels could be released when it completes new milestones, such as gaining 2 million visits on Roblox. You can show your support and contribute to the next milestone by liking and favouriting the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024