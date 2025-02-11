Dungeon Leveling Assassin guide

The Assassin class in Dungeon Leveling represents the Thief archetype from classic MMORPGs. Designed for quick and nimble attacks to pile on a significant amount of damage, the Assassin can make short work of enemies rather quickly. You can either select this class during the tutorial phase or swap to it by selecting Daggers in your inventory.

Here’s an overview of the Assassin class in Dungeon Leveling, providing you with a glance at the role it’s most effective at.

Breaking down Assassin in Dungeon Leveling

Assassin skill sheet (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned, Assassin represents the Thief player archetype, being stealth-focused and wielding Daggers as their primary tools. Since their primary weapon is short in length and quick to swing, their attacks are rapid and lethal. Instead of relying on a single massive swing to deal damage, Assassins use a flurry of cuts and inflict heavy damage. This makes them DPS monsters against single targets, but they trade off survivability for their high damage output.

Their stat spread and skills reflect their glass cannon-style of gameplay as well, as they will usually have low health and defenses. This can be alleviated somewhat through level-ups and gear choices, but they will scantily match the tankiness of other classes.

Circumventing their lack of defenses somewhat are the Assassin class' skills, which capitalize on their high DPS and hide them away from enemy attacks for some time. They get access to two skills by default: Invisibility and Flurry of Blows.

Invisibility renders them invisible for 12 seconds, during which they can move around freely, but any combat-related action ends it prematurely. It also provides them with a 25% critical hit chance when they choose to end their invisibility. Flurry of Blows throws nine quick slashes at the opponent, each of which inflicts 80% base physical damage plus an extra 5.

Gaining Mastery levels makes their abilities even more powerful, though they may find themselves relying on a Healer rather frequently in the endgame.

About Dungeon Leveling

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Dungeon Leveling has you explore dungeons and clear floor after floor to collect treasures, defeat enemies, and level up. This experience takes cues from classic MMORPGs for its structure, offering multiple playable classes, a dungeon crawler mode, an Arena mode, a PvP mode, and more.

Players can create parties of four and go through dungeons of their choosing, where they will be faced with enemies of all types. Once they clear the area, they may rest at Campsites to replenish their HP and MP before pressing on to tackle formidable foes. Adding an element of challenge to the title is a penalty for death, which causes them to lose all gathered loot in the specific level.

Brave the different levels of this game, gather your four-player team, and aim to be the most formidable force in this Roblox experience.

FAQs

What is the main weapon type for Assassins in Dungeon Leveling?

The main weapon type for Assassins is Daggers, which can be bought from the Merchant or obtained as random chest loot.

What role does an Assassin fulfill in Dungeon Leveling?

Assassins are best suited for piling damage onto a single enemy, which makes them highly effective as boss killers.

Can classes be changed at any time in Dungeon Leveling?

Yes, you can switch to different classes by equipping their respective weapons from the inventory.

