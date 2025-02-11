Dungeon Leveling Healer guide

The dungeon-crawler RPG Dungeon Leveling features six unique playable classes that represent the different player archetypes in classic MMOs. Its dedicated support class is the Healer, a player type solely focused on healing and supporting allies. Because of the way the subtype is structured, the Healer is a team player and cannot do well in solo runs.

Let’s take a quick look at the Healer Class and see what role it serves in combat.

Breaking down the Healer class in Dungeon Leveling

Healer skills (Image via Roblox)

The Healer is the exact opposite of the Warrior Class, being fully dedicated to offering support skills to fellow teammates. While Warriors are entirely self-focused and DPS-heavy, Healers can limited to casting healing spells and providing buffs for party members.

Trending

By default, a Healer makes use of the Healer’s Hands gear, with which they can use their skills. Since they have no access to offensive skills, their DPS is rather lacking and they can struggle to clear rooms on their own. That said, it is not much of a liability, particularly in the end game, where enemies are powerful enough to wipe out party members with just a few hits.

Healer provides fellow party mates with survivability, something they would have little to no access to otherwise. Leveling up their Mastery levels serves to increase the potency of their spells even further, making them even better at fulfilling their role.

They get access to heals, attack boosts, and MP regeneration boosts, which make them a crucial part of the core Dungeon Leveling experience. Two of their skills are unlocked right away, the moment you equip Healer’s Hands. You gain access to a ranged heal in Laser Heal that scales with magic damage, and the damage boost in Restoration that lasts for eight seconds.

Also read: Dungeon Leveling Class tier list

Switching between Classes in Dungeon Leveling

The six playable Classes (Image via Roblox)

You can switch between Classes whenever you want, so long as you possess one of the weapons of the desired archetype. For instance, if you wish to switch from Assassin to Healer, you must have a set of Healer’s Hands in your inventory to swap to it.

To do so, first, access your inventory by clicking the corresponding icon on the left. Next, switch to the Weapons tab to open your list of weapons. If you don’t have the weapon used by the Class you wish to switch to, consider visiting the Merchant to find one. After this, simply equip the weapon to finish the process and start leveling your new Class.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

What does a Healer do in Dungeon Leveling?

A Healer’s role is to offer healing, damage, and MP restorative support boosts to their party members while dungeon-crawling.

Is it possible to swap to Healer class at any time in Dungeon Leveling?

Yes, as long as you do so before starting a dungeon and have access to Healer’s Hands, you can swap to Healer at any time.

Is Dungeon Leveling free to play?

Yes, this title is fully free to play with no compulsory Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024