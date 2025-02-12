Dungeon Leveling Tank guide

Dungeon Leveling features representatives of the classic MMORPG player archetypes in its class system. The Tank Class represents the archetype of the same name in old MMOs, being a defensive player option that focuses on taking hits. Its high defenses make it excellent as the designated shield of the party, drawing attention away from the more fragile Classes.

Here’s what you need to know about Tanks in Dungeon Leveling.

Breaking down the Tank Class in Dungeon Leveling

The Tank Class (Image via Roblox)

The Tank Class represents a player archetype whose focus is on defenses rather than DPS or support. Its specialization is to take hits from enemies and return them in equal measure at close range. This makes the Tank a team-player version of the Warrior. While the Warrior singularly focuses on dealing damage, the Tank’s role is to protect party members.

Trending

The Tank Class uses a combination of sword and shield for offensive and defensive play, making it the balanced Class of the title. Because of the greater focus on defense, the Class’ damage per hit is not spectacular by any means. Its stat spread is a lot more than that of the Warrior’s. That said, the Tank Class' relative lack of attacking prowess can be alleviated by teammates.

A Tank’s skills are reflective of this playstyle; offering two by default, your repertoire will only increase as you level up. The two default skills are Protective Shield and Shield Strike. The former reduces damage received by 40% for 10 seconds, while the latter stuns the enemy with a shield. Shield Strike also inflicts 125% + 10 base physical damage with its hit.

Continue using the Tank Class to gain Mastery levels and upgrade its prowess to defend your party from enemies. Work with Rangers, Healers, and Wizards to conquer dungeons and defeat bosses in this title.

Also read: Dungeon Leveling Assassin guide

Class specializations

The six Classes (Image via Roblox)

The six Classes in this title all bring something unique to a party, but not all of them go perfectly well with each other. For instance, a Warrior and a Tank on the same party end up performing similar roles, which makes playing as one or the other somewhat redundant. Understanding what each of these roles brings to the table and using them in tandem with your teammates is a good way to ensure victory.

Three of the Classes are melee-focused, while the remaining three are strictly ranged. Warriors are DPS-heavy frontline attackers who use Greatswords to deal punishment to the enemy. Their objective is to get within range and land as many big hits as they can before their MP runs out.

Tanks are designed to draw enemy attention away from the party and be a defensive wall. In contrast, Assassins are stealthy melee-based fighters who are rather fragile. They boast a high DPS, but can die very quickly. This class pairs well with Tanks.

The three ranged Classes are Ranger, Wizard, and Healer. Ranger utilizes a bow to snipe enemies from a distance with a hail of arrows. Wizard plays a similar role, using spells instead of bow-and-arrow to inflict heavy damage. Lastly, the Healer is the dedicated Support Class, which uses a staff to heal and boost allies in battle.

A good party balances these roles well, with one primary melee fighter, one ranged damage dealer, and a support. Since you can swap between all Classes at any time, consider the balance of your party well before picking a role.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

Which weapon does the Tank Class use in Dungeon Leveling?

The Tank Class makes use of a combination of sword and shield, which can be obtained through dungeon chest drop or purchased from the Merchant.

What role does a Tank play in Dungeon Leveling?

A Tank’s job is to attract enemy attention away from other party members, allowing them to pile on damage from a distance without being threatened.

Is Dungeon Leveling free to play?

Yes, the title is completely free-to-play, requiring no compulsory Robux purchases.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024