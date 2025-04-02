E.R.P.O.: Horseman's Manor guide

Horseman’s Manor is the first level in E.R.P.O. and is perhaps the most straightforward of them all. The threat level is at its lowest, and the hunt for treasure is smooth and uneventful. This stage was purposefully designed to be low-intensity to introduce new players to the game’s mechanics. As such, you can take your time exploring how the controls function and the title’s gameplay flow before moving on to the next level.

Here’s a quick guide to Horseman’s Manor in E.R.P.O.

Completing Horseman’s Manor in E.R.P.O.

The major gameplay components of Horseman's Manor (Image via Roblox)

Completing Horseman’s Manor in E.R.P.O. is fairly simple: drag the cart along as you explore the level and fill it up with various items found on the map. As you explore the map, you will come across glowing objects that stand out from the rest of the game’s aesthetics.

These glowing items are valuables that you must bring back to the Extraction Area near the beginning of the stage to cash out. Your objective is to collect enough valuables to complete your quota, which is displayed at the top of the screen. The more valuables you collect, the faster you can finish the stage.

Horseman’s Manor features no threats at all, so you don’t have to worry about engaging with stealth mechanics. Take your time to get accustomed to the controls and various gameplay systems before finishing the level. Once your quota is fulfilled, return to the beginning of the map and proceed to the exit point to receive Bolts as the stage clear reward.

We recommend playing this title and all of its stages with other players to hasten the process of fulfilling your quota. Having more Robloxians in a match diminishes the chances of being nabbed by monsters found in other levels. Furthermore, other players can also revive you if you are defeated by a fiend at the cost of some Cash.

About E.R.P.O.

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

This Roblox experience is about scavenging for valuables in different levels of the experience to fulfill your quota. It is a survival horror game, featuring monsters that hunt you down relentlessly as you pursue your objective.

With revives and a shared quota to fulfill, it provides a challenge that is better suited for cooperative gameplay. It allows up to six players in a single match, who must work together to outsmart the fiends present on the map during their expedition.

A stage clear is registered once the quota is fulfilled by depositing valuables in the extraction area, and all survivors are present in the exit area.

FAQs

What is the main objective of Horseman’s Manor in E.R.P.O.?

The main objective of Horseman’s Manor is to fulfill the quota by bringing along valuables in the provided cart.

Which monster does Horseman’s Manor feature?

Horseman’s Manor is among the few levels in the game not to feature any monsters or hostile forces, befitting a starter level.

Is E.R.P.O. accessible for free?

Yes, the game can be played until the end for free without making any mandatory Robux purchases.

