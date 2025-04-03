Evade: A beginner’s guide

Evade is a parkour-focused Roblox experience where your objective is to avoid the enemy as you dash around a sprawling environment. This title is all about maintaining your speed and maneuvering around various obstacles that you encounter throughout the level. Each level features multiple enemies that chase around the dozen or so Robloxians playing the stage.

Here’s a beginner’s guide to Evade, offering you an insight into how its core gameplay mechanics function.

Getting started with Evade

Overview

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

In Evade, you must perform quick evasive maneuvers and run around the environment while trying to avoid the enemies on the map. This title focuses on making split-second decisions that may end up being the deciding factor on whether you continue or are eliminated. For this reason, the game is easy to pick up but difficult to master.

The main objective of a match differs based on the chosen game mode, but the fundamentals of each play session remain the same. You and up to 14 other Robloxians will be placed on a massive map at the beginning of each round. As you hold the movement keys, you slowly build up speed, which can be viewed at the bottom left.

While you dash around, you can vault over obstacles, crouch, whistle, and perform other actions to avoid the enemies known as Nextbots. Along the way, you may encounter pickups, which can be used at the in-game shop to purchase cosmetics and other exclusive items.

Keep your wits about you while the Nextbots chase you relentlessly. Try to keep away from them for the duration of the match to win.

Controls

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Crouch: C

C Interact: E

E Emote: G

G Equip Tool: Number keys 1-3

Number keys 1-3 Use Tool: Left mouse button

Left mouse button Menu: M

M Whistle: T

T VIP Menu: N

Gameplay elements

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Parkour-centric experience: Since the game emphasizes quick movement above all else, it provides you with arenas large enough to dash around in. Conserving your momentum is a big point while playing through the game; if you make mistakes, your speed will be cut down drastically. As such, you must remain cognizant of the objects in your path to avoid losing speed and being caught by the Nextbots.

Since the game emphasizes quick movement above all else, it provides you with arenas large enough to dash around in. Conserving your momentum is a big point while playing through the game; if you make mistakes, your speed will be cut down drastically. As such, you must remain cognizant of the objects in your path to avoid losing speed and being caught by the Nextbots. Nextbots: The designated enemies of the title, Nextbots are an antagonistic force that can kill you instantly. Unless revived by your teammates, which, in a fast-paced experience like this, is unlikely, death may as well be permanent for the duration of the match. When near a Nextbot, the screen distorts, and the title plays sound effects to prompt you to hurry up and move away from it.

The designated enemies of the title, Nextbots are an antagonistic force that can kill you instantly. Unless revived by your teammates, which, in a fast-paced experience like this, is unlikely, death may as well be permanent for the duration of the match. When near a Nextbot, the screen distorts, and the title plays sound effects to prompt you to hurry up and move away from it. Multiplayer experience: At its core, this title is a multiplayer experience where each Robloxian follows their own path while avoiding the Nextbots. This can both be beneficial and cause issues in certain scenarios; having more players creates more distractions for the Nextbots, reducing the chances of belligerent pursuit. On the other hand, revivals and assists become quite risky as slowing down increases the chances of being caught by a Nextbot.

At its core, this title is a multiplayer experience where each Robloxian follows their own path while avoiding the Nextbots. This can both be beneficial and cause issues in certain scenarios; having more players creates more distractions for the Nextbots, reducing the chances of belligerent pursuit. On the other hand, revivals and assists become quite risky as slowing down increases the chances of being caught by a Nextbot. Game modes: This experience includes six distinct game modes, all of which offer a variation on the classic parkour-centric gameplay. These include Casual, Social Space, Big Team, VC Only, Arena, and Pro Servers. Of these modes, only Pro Servers are restricted based on level, requiring you to be level 50 or higher to join. Additional game modes are added and removed during limited-time events, offering further variation to the gameplay loop.

This experience includes six distinct game modes, all of which offer a variation on the classic parkour-centric gameplay. These include Casual, Social Space, Big Team, VC Only, Arena, and Pro Servers. Of these modes, only Pro Servers are restricted based on level, requiring you to be level 50 or higher to join. Additional game modes are added and removed during limited-time events, offering further variation to the gameplay loop. Tools: You can make use of tools like the Flashlight in situations that call for them. These items are relatively niche, but you will need them from time to time on certain maps. Tools are tied to your hotbar by default and can be activated at will.

You can make use of tools like the Flashlight in situations that call for them. These items are relatively niche, but you will need them from time to time on certain maps. Tools are tied to your hotbar by default and can be activated at will. Cosmetics: The Points you earn in the main game modes can be used at the in-game shop to buy cosmetics. These visual alterations add flair to your avatar, allowing you to express yourself through the chosen skin.

The Points you earn in the main game modes can be used at the in-game shop to buy cosmetics. These visual alterations add flair to your avatar, allowing you to express yourself through the chosen skin. In-game shop and premium elements: The game includes a shop where you can buy permanent access to various items and cosmetics. These elements are often on rotation in the shop, the stock for which is refreshed every once in a while. You can collect Points by participating in standard matches to purchase such items. Alternatively, you may visit the Robux shop to gain instant access to every item at the cost of Robux.

FAQs

What is Evade about?

Evade is a game about avoiding Nextbots while parkouring across the map for the duration of the match.

Is Evade free to play?

Yes, the game can be accessed for free without any monetary prerequisites.

How to switch game modes in Evade

You can choose from a list of different game modes by selecting the Mode Browser option in the main menu.

