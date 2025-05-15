Evade: All Utilities

Evade includes tools known as Utilities that can help you outpace or stop Nextbots entirely. These tools, typically accessible through in-game money, can be a complete game-changer for players regardless of skill level. Their effectiveness varies based on their type, the map, the player’s proximity to the enemy, and more. As such, it’s important to purchase a few of these before starting a match.
Let’s take a thorough look at how Utilities work, along with a list of the ones currently available in the game.
How Utilities work in Evade
Utilities are, at their core, simple tools that fulfill a specific purpose. The purpose can be something as simple as a timer indicating the remaining time in the round, which can be quite helpful for strategic purposes. They can be purchased at the in-game shop for Cash, the in-game currency, making them fairly easy to access.
You can use these Utilities for six rounds before they disappear from your inventory. When that happens, you must purchase them again for future rounds. Furthermore, you can only equip one at a time, eliminating any potential for game-breaking tool combinations.
In addition to the Cash requirement, certain Utilities are locked behind a level requirement. You must be above the level threshold to purchase them, making certain items strictly restricted to early, mid, or late-game players.
List of all Utilities
Here are all the Utilities available in the game:
- Breacher: Creates portals. Costs $950. Requires level 100.
- Compass: Points towards the objective or to the north if there is no objective. Costs $20.
- Decoy: Spawns a decoy of your avatar that draws enemy aggro. The decoy is destroyed when hit or after 30 seconds pass. Costs $160. Level 10+ required.
- Grapple: Lets you grapple to the desired location. Costs $360. Level 50% required.
- Radar: Pings and plays a noise based on enemy proximity. Costs $145. Level 5+ required.
- Radar: Lets you communicate with other players who also own a radio. Costs $45. Level 2+ required.
- Revive Grenade: Revives a fallen player when thrown. Costs $40.
- Smoke Grenade: Creates plumes of smoke. Costs $85.
- Timer: Shows the time remaining in the round. Costs $20.
Once you purchase them, they can be equipped from the Inventory menu on the title screen.
FAQs
How many Utilities does Evade feature?
The game features nine Utilities that can be purchased from the Shop menu using in-game Cash.
What is the best Utility in Evade?
The best Utility in the game is the Decoy, which draws enemy aggro and explodes when hit.
How to unlock Revive Grenade in Evade
Revive Grenade can be purchased from the in-game Shop for $40 at any level.
