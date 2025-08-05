Evade Birthday mini event guide

Evade is currently celebrating its third anniversary with the Birthday mini event, which includes festivities available for just two days. It kicked off on August 5, 2025, and its contents will remain available until August 7. While it remains active, all players can enjoy new items and premium shop discounts, along with the reintroduction of nearly every exclusive map to the map selection.
Let’s go over the details of this mini-event in Evade.
Everything you need to know about the Birthday mini event in Evade
New Shop items and discounts
The new additions to the experience made with the Birthday mini event are the new shop-exclusive items. These birthday-themed products will only be available for two days, after which they will become unobtainable. Here’s every product that you can buy in the event period:
- Unusuals Fiery Candle: 60 Points
- Sweet Breacher Item Skin: 60 Points
- Cake Jumppad Item Skin: 30 Points
- Cake Floodlight Item Skin: 30 Points
- Healing Capsule Item Skin: 20 Points
In addition to these new inclusions, the shop is running a 25% discount on most game passes during the mini event. This has brought the price of the affected game passes down to 450 Robux or less.
Wish to learn the ropes of Evade? Check out the basics of this fast-paced parkour experience in our beginner’s guide.
Miscellaneous updates
During the mini event, most exclusive maps have been re-added to the game’s map roster. Event maps like Festive Gathering, along with old classics like Roblox Headquarters, can be selected during the voting phase. Be sure to use these areas as the backdrop for your gameplay sessions while they are available in-game.
Other pieces of information include
- The end of the Summer Event has been extended to August 10, 2025. If you have event activities left to complete, you have a few extra days to finish them.
- New collaborations with other Roblox titles have been planned. The exact nature and scope of these collabs are currently unknown.
- The next update is currently being worked on, per the in-game update log. New information pertaining to the forthcoming content drop will be revealed in the coming days.
- The Eclipse Cola Plushie will be on sale until August 17, 2025, after which it will no longer be available.
FAQs
When will the Evade Birthday mini-event end?
The Birthday mini-event is scheduled to end on August 7, 2025.
How can I get the new Birthday mini-event items in Evade?
The new Birthday mini-event-exclusive items can be purchased using Points in the in-game shop.
Is Evade free to play?
Yes, the experience can be played for free without any mandatory premium purchases.
