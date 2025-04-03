Evade Classic Mini-Event guide

Evade is currently hosting the Classic Mini-Event, which calls back to the game's earlier days. The limited-time celebration started on March 29, 2025, and it is scheduled to end on April 7, 2025. It brings back a couple of old maps, Nextbots, and cosmetics for players to collect from the Daily or Robux shop. This gives them a chance to earn any items they may have missed during the title’s initial run.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Classic Mini-Event in Evade.

An overview of Evade Classic Mini-Event

The Classic Set game pass (Image via Roblox)

Unlike typical events, the Evade Classic Mini-Event is a small-scale celebration of the game’s older days. It hearkens back to classic maps that were added to the title back then and is running concurrently with the ongoing St. Patrick’s Event. The occasion serves to reintroduce existing elements to new players who may have missed out on them during their release window.

The Classic Mini-Event adds Raven Rock and Vibrance to the map selection pool, giving Robloxians the chance to experience them. Participating players can vote for these levels at the beginning of the match to explore what the developers came up with in the early days of the game.

Additionally, the Classic Set game pass and themed items are made available in the shop for interested players to purchase. The game pass can be accessed from the Robux Shop for 600 Robux, while the Classic-themed items are available in the Daily Shop rotation.

For Robloxians who miss out on the event when it expires on April 7, 2025, the Daily Shop items will remain in the item pool. They will continue to rotate each day, allowing players to nab them in the future.

Event-specific cosmetics and Nextbots

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

With the Classic Set game pass, you get access to the following cosmetics and emotes:

HQ Sensor

Firebrand Gateway

Bomb Mine

Doomedspire Floodlight

Brick Barrier

Bloxxer Radar

Bridge Speed Pod

OBC Vision

Classic Jeep

Serious March Emote

Spawn Halo

Doomspire Floodlight

Skateboard Stroll Emote

The Daily Shop will have the following items in rotation for the duration of the event:

Retro Toy Radar

Tower Floodlight

Fast Food Delight

Classic Stride

Spawn Teleporter

Bazooka Grapple

BC Vision

Only Catjjard Name Tag

Classic Dance

Ring of Fire Halo

“Minecart Carry” Carry Animation

Dave the Brickbattler skin

Bloxy Cola

Cat Morph Lantern

Trampoline Jump Pad

Tixplosion

Additionally, the two event-specific Nextbots are Noob Driver and Noob Fighter.

FAQs

When will the Classic Mini-Event end in Evade?

The Classic Mini-Event is set to end on April 7, 2025, lasting a total of nine days.

How much does the Classic Set cost in Evade?

The Classic Set game pass costs 600 Robux.

Which maps were added with the Classic Mini-Event in Evade?

The maps Vibrance and Raven Rock are prominently featured in the Classic Mini-Event.

