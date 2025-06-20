Evade M3gan Event guide

Evade has launched a collaboration with M3gan 2.0, the upcoming sci-fi horror movie. As a part of this partnership, Robloxians can experience a brand-new quest centered around characters from the film. Upon completing this mission, players will receive special badges and a unique ending based on their performance in the preceding rounds.
This guide goes over the M3gan Event and gives you a quick overview of the associated morality system.
An overview of the M3gan Event in Evade
The M3gan Event in Evade is a limited-time celebration of the release of M3gan 2.0, added to the title for a limited time. It is accessible to all players with two simple requirements: survive until the end of a standard match and play the M3gan Event Special Round.
A standard match in this experience includes three rounds, and at the end, a random Special Round activates. The M3gan Event becomes active every second instance of the Special Round, which means that you will see it at the end of every other match. This makes it a fairly consistent and RNG-free access requirement.
Once the collaborative Special Round begins, a character from the movie called Amelia will launch an assault against you and the other Robloxians. At the same time, collectible microchips will appear on the map. Your objective is to acquire six of these microchips to finish the round and return to M3gan in the menu to conclude the match.
The reward for completing the M3gan Event is a special M3GAN badge based on the ending you trigger.
Also read: Evade: A beginner's guide
Endings
There are three endings that decide M3gan’s fate and the temperament she takes on after the Special Round ends.
If you take the neutral route of focusing solely on collecting the microchips instead of helping others, M3gan will become utilitarian. Achieving this ending grants you the badge M3GAN - Utility.
If you are downed a few times during the special round, M3gan will become more chaotic. This earns you the badge M3GAN - Chaos.
Lastly, if you prioritize helping others and reviving them when they are downed, M3gan will become more empathetic. You will receive the badge M3GAN - Empathy upon completing the match.
The M3gan Event quest will only be available until June 30, 2025, so be sure to complete the mission before then. Since it is repeatable, you can try to acquire all three badges and add them to your collection.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
When will the M3gan Event end in Evade?
The M3gan Event will end on June 30, 2025.
How many endings does the M3gan Event feature in Evade?
The M3gan Event features three endings: Empathy, Utility, and Chaos.
What is the reward for completing the M3gan Event in Evade?
The M3gan Event features three unique badges corresponding to the three endings as the primary rewards.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024