Event Lantern Grow a Garden guide

Event hubs in Grow a Garden are located at the very center of the map, interacting with which requires players to travel to and from their farms. Frequent travels between both locations can take up a lot of playtime, particularly if the featured event requires repeated Fruit submissions in a short time. That is where the Event Lantern can be handy, functioning as a teleporter that directly takes the user to the event area.

Let’s take a look at the Event Lantern and find out what it’s all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Event Lantern in Grow a Garden

What it does

The Event Lantern (Image via Roblox)

The Event Lantern is a teleporter that can be used 30 times after crafting it once. Once equipped, you can use the Left Mouse Button to directly teleport to the event area from anywhere on the map. This consumable item does not impose any restrictions other than the usage limit. Once you use up the Lantern charges, you can craft it again, provided you have the required materials.

For Robloxians aiming for the rarest event-specific items, the Event Lantern can save several minutes of in-game time, helping them optimize their gameplay in the process.

Crafting requirements

The Recall Wrench (Image via Roblox)

You can craft the Event Lantern at the Crafting Table, provided you have the following resources:

1x Recall Wrench: Available at the Gear Shop for 150,000 Sheckles of 59 Robux.

Available at the Gear Shop for 150,000 Sheckles of 59 Robux. 1x Apple Fruit: Harvested from the Apple tree. Its seed can be bought from the Seed Shop for 3,250 Sheckles or 375 Robux.

Harvested from the Apple tree. Its seed can be bought from the Seed Shop for 3,250 Sheckles or 375 Robux. 350,000 Sheckles: Obtained by selling harvest and Pets.

For new players, it can be a little challenging to come by these resources, but rest assured that it will be worth the extra effort. Since these resources are fairly easy to come by for mid- to late-game players, consider crafting the Lantern in large batches. That way, you will not have to make frequent trips to the Crafting Table.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What does the Event Lantern do?

The Event Lantern teleports you to the event area when used.

How do I craft the Event Lantern?

The Event Lantern can be crafted using one Recall Wrench, one Apple Fruit, and 350,000 Sheckles.

Can the Event Lantern be crafted infinitely?

Yes, you can craft the Event Lantern as many times as you wish, provided you have the required resources.

