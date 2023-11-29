Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Adopt Me! 

Roblox Adopt Me! is the most-played experience on the metaverse that offers a variety of Gamepasses to its community. These passes play a vital role in assisting players, especially newcomers, as they reward them with perks and in-game resources. That said, you must be willing to spend Robux to add the Gamepasses to your game account.

Passholders can earn Bucks, obtain new houses, pets, and vehicles. Moreover, newbies can use these passes to avoid grinding and quickly become rich on the map. Read ahead to learn more about the Gamepasses in Roblox Adopt Me! Also, we'll keep updating the list whenever new Gamepasses are released, so stay tuned.

There are eight Adopt Me! Gamepasses in the Roblox store

1) VIP Gamepass

VIP Gamepass (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

Discounted cost - 600 Robux (750 Robux original cost)

Buy this pass to unlock the following VIP benefits and rewards in the game:

VIP Room Access

Exclusive Limo

Exclusive House

Golden Bone

VIP Chat Tag

100 Adopt Me Cash

The Limo you acquire via this pass is an Ultra-Rare vehicle. Additionally, you can purchase an extra Golden Bone for 249 Robux inside the VIP Room.

2) Millionaire Pack Gamepass

Millionaire Pack (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

Discounted cost - 875 Robux (1,250 Robux original cost)

Obtain the Millionaire Mansion (in-game house) paired with the Luxury Car. The 3-storey mansion is quite spacious and perfect for hosting small parties. The Luxury Car is a fast two-seater Legendary car that is not tradable.

3) Cozy Home Lure Gamepass

Cozy Home Lure (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

This pass is currently not on a discount and costs 1,200 Robux.

Acquire the following items after placing a Campfire Cookie inside the Cozy Home Lure:

Bucks

Age-Up Potion

Flame Crown

Flame Glasses

Magma

Greatsword

Meteor

Plush

Flame Pogostick

Flame Grappling

Hook

Paint Sealer

Magma Moose

Magma

Snail

Toasty

Red Panda

Blazing Lion

You can also claim the following pets after purchasing the Cozy Home Lure Gamepass in Roblox Adopt Me!

Ash Zebra

Flaming Zebra

4) Celebrity Mansion Gamepass

Celebrity Mansion (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

Discounted cost - 560 Robux (800 Robux original cost)

You can now use the Celebrity Mansion along with the SUV Legendary vehicle. The mansion features two floors with an indoor pool and other decor elements.

5) Mermaid Mansion Gamepass

Mermaid Mansion (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

Discounted cost - 280 Robux (400 Robux original cost)

You can access The Mermaid Mansion in Roblox Adopt Me! after purchasing this pass. The building has four large rooms that can house a large number of pets.

6) Modern Mansion Gamepass

Modern Mansion (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

Discounted cost - 245 Robux (350 Robux original cost)

If you are looking for a place that can be multifunctional, then look into the Modern Mansion. This mansion has seven rooms including an indoor near the building's doorway.

7) Premium Plots Gamepass

Premium Plots (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

Discounted cost - 330 Robux (449 Robux original cost)

Relocate your house to any glowing plot on Adoption Island. Passholders will move from the Neighborhood to Adoption Island after the relocation process.

8) Hotdog Stand Gamepass

Hotdog Stand (Image via Adopt Me! and Sportskeeda)

Discounted cost - 67 Robux (95 Robux original cost)

Set up a hotdog stand, fix the price of your hotdogs, and start earning Bucks by selling them to other players. The price range can be anywhere between 0-50 Bucks.

