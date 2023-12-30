Exploring all the gamepasses in Roblox Fling Things and People

Roblox Fling Things and People is a lively virtual environment where users can fling goods and humans over creative terrain. Players can improve this experience and access exclusive features with seven alluring gamepasses. These gamepasses provide a tactical edge, with features ranging from improved throwing abilities to exclusive personalization possibilities.

Players can buy these gamepasses with the platform's virtual currency, called Robux, through the in-game store. In Fling Things and People, hurling takes on an artistic quality, with gamepasses serving as the means of achieving maximum potential.

The gamepasses in Roblox Fling Things and People

Farther Reach

Farther Reach gamepass (Image via Fling Things and People)

Current price: 400 Robux

With this gamepass, players can reach farther to grab things and other players, 30 studs instead of the usual 20. It not only expands their strategic options but also gives the Grab Line a new look.

Escape Faster

Escape Faster gamepass (Image via Fling Things and People)

Current price: 240 Robux

Players gain a big edge with this gamepass as it speeds up the process of escaping someone's control. Escape Faster brings a dynamic and fast-paced aspect by enabling players to break free in four seconds instead of the default 12.

Multi-Color Line

Multi-Color Line gamepass (Image via Fling Things and People)

Current price: 80 Robux

With Multi-Color Line, players can simultaneously personalize the Grab Line with nine distinct colors, turning it into a beautiful spectrum. This gamepass enhances the throwing mechanic with a customized and aesthetically pleasing element.

More Slot Coins

More Slot Coins gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 400 Robux

By adding 50 coins each time the slots are spun, this gamepass increases the player's winnings. More Slot Coins improves the in-game economy and gives a profitable edge that makes it easier to get upgrades and resources.

Raised Toys Limit

Raised Toys Limit gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 400 Robux

With this gamepass, players can add more toys to their collection, increasing the usual toy limit from 100 to a whopping 200. This provides more options for personalization and creative expression.

Infinite House Time

Infinite House Time gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 100 Robux

With this gamepass, players never have to worry about getting dropped from a house's list for an extended period of time. To remain connected to the in-game community, one can remain present in the virtual residence forever while they are gone.

More House Saves

More House Saves gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 100 Robux

By enabling more house save files, this gamepass allows players to try out different layouts and styles for their homes. It broadens the creative possibilities by enabling them to arrange and maintain numerous virtual homes.