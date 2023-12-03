Exploring all the Gamepasses in Roblox Z Battlegrounds

Finding good Dragon Ball Super games on Roblox can be a tiresome job because of the abundance of half-baked and unfinished titles. Among the lot, Z Battlegrounds is a breath of fresh air for fans of the anime and Robloxians alike. And if you are looking for ways to push your Z Battlegrounds experience to the next level, then you can do so by purchasing Gamepasses.

This article takes a deep dive into the game's offerings. It gives you the lowdown on what each Gamepass brings to the table and shows if it is worth buying or not.

A deep dive into the Roblox Z Battlegrounds Gamepasses

1) Early Access: 250 Robux

Early Access Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you've ever wondered what it's like to be in on the action before everyone else, then the Early Access Gamepass is your ticket to exclusive characters that are currently in development. It's like getting a sneak peek behind the scenes, and you can experience the next big thing before it even hits the Metaverse.

2) Private Servers+: 400 Robux

Private Servers+ Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you're tired of playing by the rules, then Private Servers+ is the pass a rebel like you should own. With it, you can experience cool new moves like Instant Transmission, items like the Senzu Bean, and a fancy new tool called Infinity! In private servers, there aren't any cooldowns, spawn dummies, no stun, no ragdoll, and you can even host a Battle Royale with your buddies.

3) Cosmetics: 100 Robux

Cosmetics Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

In Z Battlegrounds, looking good is as important as winning, which is why the Cosmetics Gamepass lets you customize your gear with cool accessories and other items. While these accessories sure look cool, they also add functionality to the mix.

4) Ki Aura: 100 Robux

Ki Aura Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you want to channel out your true inner Z-Warrior, you can do so by purchasing the Ki Aura Gamepass. This Gamepass adds DBZ-like power-up animation to your character without altering the original gameplay. And if you ever feel like going back, simply head to settings and flip the Gamepass switch. You can also get this Gamepass by racking up 700 kills.

5) Extra Emote Slot: 65 Robux

Extra Emote Slot Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

Where players are settling with the default number of emote slots allotted to them, with this Gamepass, you can sneak in an extra slot. It's simple, effective, and a must-have for all the Emote enthusiasts out there.

6) Fusion Dance: 125 Robux

Fusion Dance Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

The Fusion Dance Gamepass lets you bust the legendary dance technique even if you haven't met the needed kill requirements. This Gamepass eliminates the mere number holding you back from creating the ultimate Z-Warrior fusion.

7) Potara: 299 Robux

Potara Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you're ready to jump straight into the Potara Earrings action without needing to grind for all the kills, then this Gamepass is your express ticket to the power of the Potara Earrings. With it, you can unlock all of its majestic powers without breaking a sweat.

8) VIP: 250 Robux

VIP Gamepass (Image via Roblox)

If you fancy the VIP treatment, this Gamepass pretty much does what it says in the description and bestows upon you the status of a VIP in the game. With it, you can enjoy multiple helpful perks. You can think of it as having a backstage pass to the Z-Warrior extravaganza.

So there you have it, warriors! Be sure to choose your Gamepasses wisely, become the most powerful Saiyan warrior, and conquer the Roblox Z Battlegrounds in style.

