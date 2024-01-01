Exploring all the gamepasses in Roblox Zombie Hunters

Players who enter the immersive world of Roblox Zombie Hunters are in for an incredible ride into the heart of the undead apocalypse. They will encounter legions of zombies, each more frightening than the last. What distinguishes this universe are the numerous Roblox gamepasses that promise to improve gameplay.

Each gamepass offers a new level of excitement and tactical advantage, ranging from upgraded weaponry and rare gear to special powers. Players can also earn normal gems and money, but game passes can expedite their growth.

With the tactical edge offered by these gamepasses, players can easily kill the legion of Zombie Hunters.

The gamepasses in Roblox Zombie Hunters

Lucky

Gamepass 1 (Image via Z Hunters)

Current price: 149 Robux

With the Lucky gamepass, players can increase their chances of obtaining higher powers like explosive bombs, the desired twin gun, and more. By obtaining a greater chance of gaining strong skills that can reverse the zombies' unrelenting attack, this tactical pass overhauls the entire gameplay experience.

Super Lucky

Gamepass 2 (Image via Zombie Hunters)

Current price: 479 Robux

Players can increase the stakes with this permanent gamepass, which propels them into an even more fortunate realm. It ensures a much higher likelihood of obtaining transformative abilities such as the flaming flame and accurate sniping skills.

Loot X2

Gamepass 3 (Image via Zombie Hunters)

Current price: 879 Robux

With the Loot X2 gameplass, players can complete any selected region for double prizes. It not only increases the rewards for winning but also speeds up development by giving players an additional incentive.

Mastery X2

Gamepass 4 (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 479 Robux

Players go on a journey of accelerated skill development with the Mastery X2 gamepass. With this permanent upgrade, they can improve their skills and advance quickly by earning twice as many Mastery experience points.

Exp X2

Gamepass 5 (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 579 Robux

This pass ensures a faster climb through the ranks by doubling the overall experience players receive as they explore and conquer various levels.

Money X2

Gamepass 6 (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 379 Robux

Players can acquire Money X2 and open the door to wealth. This financial advantage doubles the amount of money earned at each level. Those who accumulate wealth quickly have a significant edge in obtaining upgrades and other necessary resources to strengthen their defenses against the hordes of undead.

VIP

Gamepass 7 (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 749 Robux

The VIP gamepass grants several special benefits, such as a unique VIP chat tag, a 20% bonus on experience and money gained, a 10% increase in skill luck, and a whopping 20% increase in loot luck.

In addition, players can exploit the AFK mode, which enables them to overcome the game's problems quickly.

Beta Pass

Gamepass 8 (Image via Roblox)

Current price: 879 Robux

The Beta Pass gamepass increases the rewards earned after finishing each level, i.e.money and gems. It provides players with unmatched advantages as they take on threats in Zombie Hunters by switching out rare category items for the coveted legendary tier.