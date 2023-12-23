Star Rewards UGCs in Roblox Catalog Avatar Creator: How-to guide, resellers' price list, and more

Roblox UGC or User Generated Content is held in quite a high regard, and game developers often issue these UGCs to gamers for free by putting in little or negligible effort. Catalog Avatar Creator recently issued a total of 12 UGCs as a reward for playing the game. If you're wondering how to secure these goodies, then you are at the right place.

This article delves deep into the 12 free rewards and explains how you can obtain them, their cost, and more. Let's break it down and reveal everything about these 12 free UGC items.

All you need to know about the Star Rewards UGC in Roblox Catalog Avatar Creator

How to get the Star Reward UGCs in Roblox Catalog Avatar Creator?

First, let's look at the loot up for grabs. In total, we've got 12 UGCs, ranging from a Star Crown to a Rainbow Neon Star Duck, and to obtain them, you simply have to play Roblox Catalog Avatar Creator. You can even AFK in the game to obtain free points without lifting a finger.

To start, you must head over to Catalog Avatar Creator and join any server. It can be a public or a private server. Once in, the magic happens automatically. You can earn points by simply chilling.

As for the points system, it is fairly straightforward — you will get one point per minute. Whether you're strolling around, chilling inside the game, or perfecting your avatar's look, the points will keep rolling in. However, AFK points farming is the best way to amass them.

Which Star Reward UGCs are up for grabs in Roblox Catalog Avatar Creator?

After racking up some points, it's time to cash them in for free rewards. To redeem them, head over to the top left corner of the home screen and click on the Star Rewards icon. It should look like a little pink star. Inside it, you'll find a treasure trove of 12 UGC items. Just click on any item you wish to redeem. If you have sufficient points, the item will get redeemed and added to your Roblox inventory.

These goodies arrived in abundance, but since it's the holiday season, everyone wants to get their hands on freebies. This has led to some items (particularly the cheaper ones) going out of stock. Be sure to cash in while you can to get as many UGCs as possible.

Here is a rundown of all the items up for grabs in Catalog Avatar Creator:

Star Crown - 250 Points Antlers - 250 Points Bunny Ears - 200 Points Traffic Cone - 200 Points Demonic Horns - 150 Points Cyber Headphones - 150 Points Inverted Halo - 100 Points Rainbow Halo - 100 Points Star Confetti - 75 Points Cosmic Hood of Stars - 50 Points Rainbow Neon Star Duck - 50 Points Stripey Tie - 0 Points

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda to receive regular updates regarding the Roblox Metaverse.