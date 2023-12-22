Exploring all the Keycard areas in Roblox Blackout: Revival

If you enjoy first-person shooters like the Call of Duty titles and are looking for a Roblox experience with a similar look and feel, then you need not look further than Blackout: Revival. It is an FPS offering that comes with an open world, intricate aiming and gameplay mechanics, intuitive controls, as well as meticulously designed buildings and terrain.

Blackout: Revival contains several areas where colored keycards come in handy. These regions are hence called Keycard Areas. This article talks about all such places found in this game, the loot that can be found in these locations, and more.

All Keycard areas in Roblox Blackout: Revival

Military Base in Roblox Blackout: Revival

The loot in the Military Base is more on the low to mid-tier side, but this place is a goldmine for keycards. To make a clean exit from this place, you are going to need the purple keycard. To get in, you must use a purple keycard obtained from chests or by beating foes outside this area.

Once you're in the military base, you must head to the far corner to find a purple keycard waiting for you. Alternatively, if you're feeling adventurous, you can take down NPC opponents at the base because they also drop these purple keycards as well. Once you've secured one, punch in the code at the exit doors, and get out.

When raiding the Military Base you can expect around 5-10K money.

Underground and Normal Bunkers in Roblox Blackout: Revival

The Underground Bunker is a spot that requires an orange keycard for access. This can be obtained by beating foes or opening chests outside the area. A successful raid in this area yields an average of around 50K in-game cash. The loot is top-notch with modded AKs, M4s, and snipers up for grabs as well.

To fully explore it, you must pack a couple of gas masks. The NPCs here pack a punch, which is why it is suggested that you bring a friend along to fight them. This place has two exits. One involves beating a bunch of opponents, while the other requires you to use the orange keycard.

Unlike the Underground Bunker, you'll need two blue keycards to access its Normal variant. However, you just need one blue card to make your exit. Here's a pro tip: Obtain two red keycards before visiting this location because they open a special red vault that contains some serious firepower like GLs, snipers, and more.

The loot in the Normal Bunker is top-tier, ranging from mid to high, and every successful raid in this area nets around 10-15K in-game cash.

The Military Base is beginner-friendly, the Normal Bunker is for intermediate players, while the Underground Bunker is reserved for veterans and expert gamers.

