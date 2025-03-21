Fantasy Restaurant codes (March 2025)

The latest Fantasy Restaurant codes help players by providing free Diamonds for upgrades. Developed by Chug Pug Studios, the first-person restaurant sim puts players in the shoes of a server, preparing and serving dishes to customers. All ingredients utilized are fresh. You have to grow crops, fish, make smoothies, and go boar hunting while learning the recipe book to serve NPCs efficiently.

Although Coins can be earned by completing orders, Diamonds are a rarer in-game currency. Luckily, with a few clicks, you can redeem codes and get free Diamonds.

Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Fantasy Restaurant codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Fantasy Restaurant codes

Get free Diamonds by redeeming codes (Image via Roblox)

Currently, the following Roblox codes can be redeemed in Fantasy Restaurant:

List of active codes in Fantasy Restaurant Code Rewards chickengookgook 50 Diamonds (latest) 200kthanks 50 Diamonds

Expired Fantasy Restaurant codes

Although freebies are often released to celebrate milestones, events, and updates, they expire randomly. Here are the inactive codes for the game:

List of inactive codes in Fantasy Restaurant Code Rewards xmas2024 Free rewards release Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox Fantasy Restaurant codes

The code box is at the bottom of the Settings menu (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Fantasy Restaurant:

Open Fantasy Restaurant on Roblox.

Complete the tutorial or skip it.

Click the Left Alt key to access the cursor mode in the game.

Once the cursor appears, click the cogwheel icon in the bottom left corner to open Settings.

You'll notice a redemption box at the bottom of the menu. Enter an active code in the blank text field.

Hit the Redeem button to receive rewards.

After successfully redeeming a code, the rewards are added to your account although they aren't shown on the screen. To see the rewards, check the Diamonds counter at the top.

Fantasy Restaurant codes and their importance

Purchase Bag Slots with Diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Like Coins, Diamonds are a vital currency in Roblox Fantasy Restaurant. You can use them to purchase slots for your Bag and increase the inventory space. Storing items in the backpack is a better choice than holding them, given that even the slightest bumps prompt your character to drop the item. Diamonds may have more uses after the developer updates the title.

Fantasy Restaurant code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Players won't witness an error message during a failed code redemption. That said, they won't receive any rewards either. Identifying such issues can be tricky and you can prevent them by double-checking each active code for typos and unnecessary spaces before hitting the Redeem button. For more precision, copy and paste codes instead of typing them.

Where to find new Fantasy Restaurant codes

You can stay informed about the latest Fantasy Restaurant gift codes by joining the Chug Pug Studio Discord server. Almost every month, the developer reveals new ones in the "codes" channel.

FAQs on Fantasy Restaurant codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Fantasy Restaurant?

The code "chickengookgook" is the newest addition to the list of freebies for Fantasy Restaurant.

How do gift codes benefit players in Fantasy Restaurant?

The active codes for Fantasy Restaurant provide Diamonds, which help increase their inventory space.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Fantasy Restaurant?

Rewards from a valid code can only be claimed once in the Roblox game.

