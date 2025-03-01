Prison Escape Simulator codes (March 2025)

Prison Escape Simulator codes can help you get better items for mining ores. The main objective in the game is to escape the underground jail, but you have to dig your way to freedom. Several tools with different Mining Power and Mining Speed can be purchased to progress faster toward the exit.

By redeeming the latest codes, players can get free Coins to purchase items. Newbies can buy the Tactical Knife or save the currency for future purchases.

Active Prison Escape Simulator codes

Here are all active codes for Prison Escape Simulator (Image via Roblox)

A few codes are available for redemption in Roblox Prison Escape Simulator. Utilize them as soon as possible.

List of active codes in Prison Escape Simulator Code Rewards free 1000 Coins escape 1000 Coins

Expired Prison Escape Simulator codes

Currently, there are no expired codes for Prison Escape Simulator. This section may change when newer codes are added and older ones become invalid.

How to redeem Prison Escape Simulator codes

The "Codes" button is on the right of the screen (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox codes in Prison Escape Simulator is simple:

Open Prison Escape Simulator on the Roblox platform.

Click the Codes button on the right next to the loudspeaker icon.

button on the right next to the loudspeaker icon. Input a code in the ENTER CODE HERE! text box.

text box. Click Submit to claim free rewards from an active code.

Codes in this simulation experience aren't case-sensitive, so you don't have to worry about capitalization mistakes. You will be notified about a correct code redemption when the word "Success!" appears in the text box.

Prison Escape Simulator codes and their importance

Earn Coins to purchase different Tools (Image via Roblox)

Prison Escape Simulator codes provide free Coins. Use this in-game currency to purchase tools after navigating to the "Buy" area. Although you start the game with a Plastic Spoon that has a poor Mining Power, items such as Giga Drill, Jack Hammer, and Dynamite can be bought for faster progression. Ores mined in the game can be sold but be mindful of the limited backpack space.

Prison Escape Simulator code troubleshooting [How to fix]

Entering typo-filled codes will result in the "Invalid" error notification. While trying to collect freebies, double-check a code for any mistakes. The best way to prevent errors during the redemption process is to copy an active code from this guide and paste it into the text box.

Where to find new Prison Escape Simulator codes

Players seeking more codes must follow @SubZeroExtabyte on X. While posting about upcoming updates and fixes in Prison Escape Simulator, the developer drops new freebies. Active codes are also mentioned in the game's description section on Roblox.

FAQs on Prison Escape Simulator codes

What are the active codes in Roblox Prison Escape Simulator?

The valid codes in Prison Escape Simulator are "free" and "escape." Players can redeem both to get 2000 Coins.

Why are gift codes useful in Prison Escape Simulator?

Codes provide free Coins, which can be used to purchase mining tools like the Tactical Blade, Shovel, Pickaxe, and Crank Drill in Prison Escape Simulator.

Do codes in Prison Escape Simulator expire?

As confirmed by the developer on the game's official page on Roblox, gift codes for Prison Escape Simulator are valid for a limited time.

