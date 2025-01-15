Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 Codes (January 2025)

Robloxians can use the featured Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 codes to claim free Gold and Crystal boosts. In this anime-inspired title, players must defeat countless NPCs and bosses using powerful swords and yearn to become the strongest anime hero.
This article provides information about the current codes in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2, including how to use and redeem them, along with other additional details.
All Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 Codes [Active]
The active codes in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 offer Boosters, which boost the rate of obtainment of in-game currencies in the game. Gold Boosts help increase the rate of Gold earned, and Crystal Boosts do the same for Crystals. Remember that these codes are fairly old, but they don't risk going inactive any time soon as they do not seem to have any expiration date.
Inactive Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 codes
There are a few expired codes for Anime Artifacts Simulator 2.
How to redeem Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 codes
Robloxians can follow the steps listed below to redeem active codes in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2:
- Press the "Gift" icon at the top of the screen and click on the "Code" button.
- Copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code Here" text box.
- Hit the "Go!" button to redeem an active code in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2.
Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 code troubleshooting (How to fix)
To avoid seeing the "This code is invalid!" error message on the game screen, it's important to redeem only the correct codes. To ensure accuracy, make sure to copy and paste the codes carefully during the redemption process.
Where to find more Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 codes
Don't forget to keep an eye on the official Discord server for the game to stay updated with the latest codes and in-game news for Anime Artifacts Simulator 2. You can also check the game's official Roblox group for similar information.
FAQs on Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 codes
What are the latest Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 codes?
"10KLikes" is the latest active code in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2, and redeeming it grants 2x Gold Boosts.
Which code in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2 can be redeemed for free Crystal Boosts?
"Fate" are the codes that offer free Crystal Boosts upon being redeemed.
Are free Boosts useful in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2?
Yes, as Boosts can be used to increase the influx of the respective in-game currency in Anime Artifacts Simulator 2.
